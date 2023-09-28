Chase Anderson’s Stellar Pitching and Nolan Jones’ Homer Lead Rockies to Victory Over Dodgers in Doubleheader Opener

Rockies Snap Losing Streak, Defeat Dodgers 4-1

DENVER – In a much-needed victory, the Colorado Rockies ended their seven-game losing streak by defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-1 in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday night.

Chase Anderson, starting pitcher for the Rockies, showcased a stellar performance by pitching five scoreless innings for his first win in 17 starts this season. Anderson, who was waived off of Tampa Bay on May 12, allowed just five hits, walked two, and struck out four. His impressive outing helped the Rockies secure the win and provide some relief for a struggling team.

The Rockies built an early 3-0 lead against Dodgers’ starter Caleb Ferguson, who lasted only 2 2/3 innings before being replaced. Ferguson, who currently holds a 7-4 record, couldn’t find his rhythm against the Rockies’ hitters.

Colorado’s offense was led by Nolan Jones, who homered to contribute to the team’s victory. The Rockies also received contributions from Dominican player Elehuris Montero, who went 1 for 4 with an RBI, and Venezuelan player Ezequiel Tovar, who went 1 for 3 with a run scored.

For the Dodgers, Puerto Rican player Enrique Hernández had a productive game, going 3-1 at the plate. However, it wasn’t enough to overcome the Rockies’ strong performance.

The victory gives the Rockies some respite from what has been a challenging season. For the moment, they have avoided their first 100-loss season in their 30 years of existence, while the Dodgers, who have already secured a spot in the postseason, look to regroup and refocus for the remainder of the series.

The Rockies’ bullpen also played a crucial role in the victory, with four relievers combining efforts to hold the Dodgers to just one run. Panamanian Justin Lawrence, one of the Rockies’ relievers, allowed only one hit in one inning, while Tyler Kinley earned his 5th save of the season.

The Rockies will now look to build upon this victory and finish the season on a positive note. With several key players stepping up, they will aim to create momentum and finish strong in their final games.

