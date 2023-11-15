Chase the Dream: Highlights from the 2023 Nanchang Marathon

The Jiangling Avenue·2023 Nanchang Marathon Brings Excitement and Record-breaking Performances

On November 12, the Jiangling Avenue·2023 Nanchang Marathon kicked off with 30,000 runners taking to the streets of Nanchang Bayi Square. The marathon, which began at 7:30 a.m., showcased the passion and joy of the city as participants traversed the 42.195-kilometer track.

The marathon track allowed runners to explore the ancient and modern city of Nanchang, starting from Bayi Square and leading through the old and new cities, providing a beautiful urban picture. Along the way, citizens showed their support and cheered for the contestants, adding to the enthusiasm and friendliness of the event.

The event also attracted high-level marathon runners from Kenya, Ethiopia, and other countries and regions, as well as China. In the women’s marathon event, Chinese athlete Li Zhixuan emerged as the champion with a record-breaking time of 2 hours, 28 minutes, and 21 seconds. In the men’s category, TIRUNEH WORKNEH TESFA from Ethiopia took the top spot with a remarkable time of 2 hours, 9 minutes, and 35 seconds setting a new competition record.

Jiangling Motors, the overall title sponsor of the marathon, played a significant role in the success of the event. The company spared no effort in participating and supporting the national sports event, contributing to the overall success of the marathon.

Despite the cold morning temperature, the enthusiasm and energy of the runners and the city of Nanchang made the marathon a memorable and exciting event. The Nanchang Marathon Organizing Committee expressed their gratitude to all participants, sponsors, and supporters who made the event a resounding success.