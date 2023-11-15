Setchu: Blending Japanese and Western Aesthetics

Setchu: The Rising Trend of Japanese-Western Eclectic Fashion

The fashion trend of Wayo Setchu has been gaining popularity in Japan, inspired by the Meiji Restoration period’s fusion of local Japanese style with Western culture. Seibien, located in Hirakawa City, Aomori Prefecture, stands as the most representative Japanese and Western eclectic building. It is in this cultural backdrop that the fashion brand Setchu has emerged, with the aesthetics of “Japanese-Western eclectic” at its core.

Setchu, founded by designer Satoshi Kuwata, aims to blend Eastern and Western elements to create new and unexpected designs. Kuwata’s extensive experience in fashion, including working for renowned brands and winning the 2023 LVMH Prize, has solidified his reputation in the industry. For the first time, Hypebeast invited Kuwata to share his must-have daily items, along with his past experiences and insights into the competition.

The designer expressed his passion for the art of origami, with a penchant for creating origami cranes from recycled or handmade paper, a practice that brings him a sense of calmness. Additionally, Kuwata values timeless design, as evidenced by his love for products such as the Yard O Led pencil and Hermes notebook, both of which he carries with him daily.

In the interview, Kuwata delved into his journey from working with various fashion brands to finally establishing Setchu. He highlighted the brand’s core concept of fusing Japanese traditional utensils with Western culture, resulting in a unique blend of Japanese fashion and Western minimalism. His fascination with the classic Japanese and Western eclectic building, Shengmei Garden, has greatly influenced his brand’s aesthetics.

Kuwata’s personal connection to his artwork and his satisfaction with the “Origami Jacket,” the first piece he designed for Setchu, reveal his deep passion for his creations. Additionally, he shared interesting experiences from working with artists such as Gareth Pugh and Kanye West, shedding light on their distinctive personalities and creative processes.

After winning the LVMH Prize, Kuwata is enthusiastic about receiving financial and management coaching, highlighting the exciting prospects for Setchu’s future. As a fashion designer, Kuwata’s drive to create innovative designs is underscored by his passion for nature, fishing, and the pure enjoyment of his hobbies.

Setchu’s fusion of Japanese and Western elements, as well as Kuwata’s personal journey and influences, solidify its place in the fashion industry as a trendsetter, blending tradition with contemporary innovation.

