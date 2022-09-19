The entire Italian car market offers only 30 cars with a price list that starts below the (not only) psychological threshold of 20,000 euros, a category to which the five best-selling models in our country belong in the first eight months of 2022. The need for mobility is evident, as is the need for solutions that are truly approachable for the majority of customers. Here are the 10 cars that have the absolute lowest price, taking into consideration the set-up and the entry engine, that is typically petrol and in most cases three-cylinder, combined with a five-speed gearbox. This is the photograph of the city car that made the history of mass motorization in Italy, and which still supports it. We meet a model like the Fiat Panda flanked by the Lancia Ypsilon and their foreign heirs. The cheapest of the electric, Dacia Spring is not in the ranking, because only in the case of application of state incentives with scrapping its price list drops to 16,000 euros. Otherwise, it’s still too much for many, with 10 possible alternatives on the horizon.