Checo Pérez’s Strong Finish at Belgian GP Raises Questions About Red Bull Performance Disparity

Title: Adal Franco’s Analysis of the Belgian GP and What’s Ahead for Checo Pérez in F1

Date: July 31, 2023

Published on: ESPN

Reading Time: 4 mins

Renowned Formula 1 analyst, Adal Franco, provides insights on the recent Belgian Grand Prix and speculates about what lies ahead for Red Bull driver, Checo Pérez, as the season resumes after the summer break.

The international press has widely applauded Checo Pérez’s return to form, securing a commendable second-place finish after a series of challenging races. However, questions remain about the Mexican driver’s performance in comparison to his Red Bull teammate, Max Verstappen, who dominated the field and finished 22 seconds ahead at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Pérez received high praise from PlanetF1, who awarded him a rating of 9. The publication considers Pérez’s return to the front row at the start and consecutive podium finishes a significant boost for his confidence. However, with a deficit of 125 points to overcome in the remaining 10 races, the road ahead remains tough for Pérez.

Italian media outlet Motorbox gave Pérez a rating of 7, acknowledging his efforts to secure a comfortable second place at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps. However, they assert that Pérez’s performance still falls short when compared to the exceptional form showcased by Verstappen.

Crash, another media outlet, rated Pérez a 6.5, emphasizing the substantial gap between Pérez and Verstappen. While Pérez’s second-place finish was commendable, his teammate’s dominance makes it difficult to justify a higher rating.

In The Race’s classification, Pérez secured a sixth-place position among the 20 drivers competing in the Grand Prix. They highlight the positive aspect of Pérez’s comeback to second place after his last podium finish in Miami. However, his significant difference in performance compared to Verstappen remains a concern.

Overall, Adal Franco’s analysis sheds light on the mixed opinions surrounding Checo Pérez’s performance at the Belgian Grand Prix. While his return to the podium reflects progress, there is still a substantial gap to bridge in order to compete on par with his teammate and the top contenders. The second half of the F1 season promises exciting challenges for Pérez and the Red Bull team as they strive for success.

