Cheerful after the debacle: When I was training Jurečka, he killed one chance after another

At the beginning of April, after falling out of the semi-finals of the MOL Cup on the pitch of Slavia, he hoped that, for example, Bohemians in the superstructure would take away points from the staples and shuffle their cards in the fight for the title. Even further visits, two tram stops away from Fortuna Arény, left Kangaroo coach Jaroslav Veselý bitter. From the last Vršovice derby, his wards even took away a shameful debacle in the ratio of 0:6, which was arranged by Václav Jurečka, Veselý’s former ward from Kolín, with four goals. “When I took him out of Opava, he killed one chance after another. Now he’s giving it back to me,” the 45-year-old coach recalled bitterly.

