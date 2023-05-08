Russel Crowe tour band, in Catanzaro first stop in Italy – Calabria

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CATANZARO, 06 MAY – The first concert in Italy of the New Zealand actor and director Russel Crowe, 2001 Oscar winner for “The Gladiator”, will be held in Catanzaro on June 20, at 9 pm, in the Politeama theater of the tour which kicked off last year in Australia.



The show was organized to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the Magna Graecia film festival, founded and directed by Gianvito Casadonte, scheduled from 29 July to 6 August.



Crowe, vocals and guitar, will perform with his group, the “Indoor Garden Party”, and will be joined by the Irish singer Lorraine O’Reilly. Crowe’s tour, after the Calabrian stage, will touch other Italian cities.



Crowe, who also had two Oscar nominations, in 1999 for Michael Mann’s “Behind the Truth” and in 2001 for Ron Howard’s “A Beautiful Mind”, has always accompanied his commitment to cinema since the eighties that of musician.



The Russell Crowe concert will be the first of a series of initiatives that will be promoted to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Magna Graecia Film Festival. (HANDLE).

