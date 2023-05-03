Chelsea are still searching for a new bottom under Lampard. The fans were leaving before half time

Although leaving a match before the final whistle is usually a sin for football fans, it is hard to wonder. The Gunners completely ran over their city rival and Chelsea’s performance deservedly came under fire. But this is nothing new, because Lampard’s team hears similar voices to their address week after week.

“This is really embarrassing from Chelsea. It’s hard to understand how a team with such quality players can be so bad,” commented British journalist Phil McNulty shortly after conceding the third goal.

The explosion in the first forty-five minutes foreshadowed the entire fate of the game, Noni Madueke’s first goal for the Blues since his summer arrival from PSV Eindhoven turned out to be just an honorable hit. The other offensive players were silent, as they have been so many times this year. “They have some really big names on the roster, but they’re completely lacking in confidence. This season is really horrible,” said Schwarzer.

Foto: Matthew Childs, Reuters Chelsea players left the pitch with their heads down after the debacle with Arsenal.

“We haven’t been good, it’s too easy to play against us,” admits Lampard, who is still waiting for his first point, or at least any moderate success, in his role as interim Blues boss. . Even though we know that we probably won’t be able to fix everything overnight,” added the former great midfielder.

In any case, his charges should finally turn on properly. At the moment, they have a nine-point lead on the relegation positions as the twelfth team of the Premier League, so the sight of a shameful drop one floor lower would most likely not scare them. But in the last rounds, the Blues are waiting for, among other things, matches with both Manchesters or a wild Newcastle…

The red-clad part of London, supporting Arsenal, will be much happier. After four games in a row without a win, the latter finally celebrated a full point gain and temporarily returned to the top of the league table, the second Manchester City has a two-point loss on them, but also two games to spare. “During the first hour we put in exactly the kind of performance we want to see every time. We showed speed, quality and great movement,” coach Mikel Arteta was pleased.