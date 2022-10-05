Who is the winner in the fight between a fighter and a philosopher? We would like to bet on the first, but if the second is Cardinal … then better not to overreact too much. Chelsea-Milan, the big match of the third day of the Champions League group stage, is also the challenge between the new American owners of the two clubs. Between Todd Boehly – a national high school wrestling champion in Maryland – and Gerry Cardinale, who holds a Masters in Philosophy, Politics and Economics at Oxford after graduating from Harvard.