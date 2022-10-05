Blues and Rossoneri have just changed ownership, setting the record for spending on football club acquisitions. Moving forward in the Champions League is fundamental for the development plans of both teams
Who is the winner in the fight between a fighter and a philosopher? We would like to bet on the first, but if the second is Cardinal … then better not to overreact too much. Chelsea-Milan, the big match of the third day of the Champions League group stage, is also the challenge between the new American owners of the two clubs. Between Todd Boehly – a national high school wrestling champion in Maryland – and Gerry Cardinale, who holds a Masters in Philosophy, Politics and Economics at Oxford after graduating from Harvard.