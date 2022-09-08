Home Sports Chelsea sack boss Tuchel
Chelsea sack boss Tuchel

2022-09-08

Xinhua News Agency, London, September 7 (Reporter Zhang Wei) The Premier League Chelsea Club announced on the 7th that they have parted ways with the team’s German coach Tuchel.

The day before, Chelsea lost 0-1 away to Dinamo Zagreb in their first Champions League group match of the season, and Tuchel’s 100th game in charge of the Premier League giants ended in defeat. In the Premier League, Chelsea has 3 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses after 6 rounds, with 10 points, and temporarily ranks sixth. Arsenal and Tottenham in the same city in London are above it.

Chelsea’s official statement said that on the 100th day of the club’s change of ownership, the new owners believe this is the right time to make the transition. And until the appointment of a new team coach, Chelsea will not make any further comments on this matter.

The 49-year-old Tuchel took over from Lampard in January last year and led the team to the Champions League trophy that season. Since then, he has also led the team to win the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

Before joining Stamford Bridge, Tuchel coached Paris Saint-Germain, not only led his team to win two Ligue 1 championships, but also led the “Ligue 1 giant” to the Champions League final for the first time in the 2019-2020 season.

