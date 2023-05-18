Chen Yiqin emphasizes conscientious and careful preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games and Asian Paralympic Games during investigations in Zhejiang and Shanghai to accelerate the construction of a sports power_Zhejiang Online

During investigations in Zhejiang and Shanghai, Chen Yiqin emphasized that the preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games and the Asian Paralympic Games should be carefully and meticulously prepared to accelerate the construction of a strong sports country

2023-05-18 10:55:02





Source: Xinhua News Agency



Xinhua News Agency, Shanghai, May 17th State Councilor Chen Yiqin visited Zhejiang and Shanghai from May 14th to 17th to investigate the preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games and the Asian Paralympic Games. According to the spirit of the important instructions for the preparation of the Asian Paralympic Games, in accordance with the requirements of “simple, safe, and exciting”, we will do a good job in all aspects of the work, ensure that the games are wonderful, and the competitions will be brilliant, so as to accelerate the construction of a strong sports country.

Chen Yiqin visited the venues of the Asian Games, the Asian Paralympic Games, the headquarters of the event operation, the Asian Games Village, etc. to learn about the progress of the preparatory work. She emphasized that hosting the Hangzhou Asian Games and the Asian Paralympic Games is a major event in the work of the party and the country this year. At present, the preparation work has entered the sprint stage of a decisive battle. It is necessary to combine the study and implement the theme of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics Education, do a good job in event organization and service guarantee with high standards and high quality, strengthen all-factor, full-process, and full-load test drills, prevent and resolve various risks and hidden dangers, and focus on improving the atmosphere of the Asian Games. To become a sports event with “Chinese characteristics, Asian style, and splendor”.

Chen Yiqin watched women’s football, badminton, swimming, gymnastics, volleyball, rowing and other sports training and youth football training, and investigated the National Doping Testing Shanghai Laboratory. She encouraged the athletes to focus on preparing for the Hangzhou Asian Games and the Paris Olympics, train hard, work hard, climb the peak bravely, win glory for the country, resolutely achieve zero tolerance for doping, and win gold medals for morality, style, and cleanliness. Achieve a double harvest of sports performance and spiritual civilization.