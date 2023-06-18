8
- Chen Yufei won the first gold of the season, and the national feather team won two championships in the Indonesian Open Yangcheng Evening News
- The national feather in the Indonesian competition won two final seats and Chen Yufei swept the first sister of South Korea Sina
- 2023 Indonesia Badminton Open quarter-finals: Chen Yufei sweeps Jin Jiaen to advance, “IELTS” and “Phoenix” meet in the semi-finals Olympics
- Indonesia Badminton Open An Xiying is really tired and missed the final for the first time this year|China Press China Daily
- Indonesia Badminton Super 1000 | Axelsen vs. Anthony Marlene and Chen Yufei for the new post- Sports – Badminton | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- View full coverage on Google News