Chengdu Universiade 2023 test match ends- Technology News- Market Information Network

Original title: Chengdu Universiade 2023 test match ends

In order to fully test the preparation and organization of the 31st Summer Universiade (Chengdu Universiade for short), the Executive Committee of the Chengdu Universiade organized test competitions in 17 events including swimming, martial arts, and shooting from May 25 to June 11.

It is understood that the Chengdu Universiade will be held from July 28 to August 8, 2023. This event is the first time that western China hosts a world multi-sports event.

A total of 18 major events and 269 minor events were set up in the Chengdu Universiade, and a total of 269 gold medals were produced. Among them, the Chengdu Universiade gymnastics test competition was held in April this year. The test competitions for the remaining 17 events will be organized in accordance with the main competition standards and procedures, and will test and inspect the core elements of the competition, such as competition command, competition organization, and venue operation.

The reporter saw at the Sichuan Provincial Gymnasium, the basketball event venue of the Chengdu Universiade, that the players participating in the test competed fiercely on the field, and areas such as shooting and medical first aid were clearly divided around the field. According to Che Xiang, the Competition Technical Operations Commissioner of the Sichuan Provincial Gymnasium Basketball Venue Center, this test match completely simulates the real situation of the Universiade competition. “We are fully prepared to welcome athletes and spectators from all over the world.”

The Chengdu Universiade Wushu competition will be held at Chengbei Gymnasium in Chengdu from July 29th to August 3rd, and a total of 20 gold medals will be produced. Liu Linglin, Deputy Director of Competition Services of the Martial Arts Venue Center of Chengbei Gymnasium in Chengdu, introduced that the Chengdu Universiade martial arts events will be held in accordance with the latest technical regulations of the International Wushu Federation. Insufficient, effectively improve the practical service ability and level.

According to the ticketing work plan for the Chengdu Universiade, in mid-to-late June, ticket sales for sports competitions with a stable unit competition schedule will be launched successively. In addition, the Executive Committee of the Chengdu Universiade will also set up on-site ticket booths at each competition venue during the game, and spectators can go directly to the site to buy tickets. (He Shao Qingyue Yitong Wang Peng Shan Peng)

