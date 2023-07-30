Chengdu Universiade: A Stage for Dreams and Perseverance

Chengdu Universiade: College Athletes Chase Dreams and Show Perseverance

Xinhua News Agency, Chengdu, July 29th – The Chengdu Universiade kicked off with its first gold medal and a series of competitions on July 29th. The athletes showcased their determination and left behind a testament to their dreams and bravery on the field. Amidst their youthful sweat, the slogan of the Universiade “Chengdu makes dreams come true” is perfectly embodied.

On July 29th, Cao Maoyuan, a Chinese player, won the men’s Nanquan competition of the Wushu event with a score of 9.770. This victory marked the first gold medal of the Universiade. The event featured 6,500 university student athletes from 113 countries and regions who had dedicated themselves to prepare, train hard, challenge formidable opponents, and vie for the top spot. The sweat and tears shed on the field are a testament to their perseverance. Chengdu provided a stage for these athletes to realize their aspirations of going global. Jaipnazarov Arslan, a swimmer from Turkmenistan, expressed his admiration for past Universiade athletes such as Larry Bird, Michael Johnson, and Liu Xiang who went on to achieve sporting greatness on the world stage. Arslan aspires to win the championship on the podium and emulate these role models, vowing to train tirelessly and make a breakthrough in Chengdu.

The cultural significance of the Universiade extends beyond athleticism as college athletes worldwide demonstrate their commitment to the game, a serious competitive spirit, and commendable personal qualities. The sportsmanship displayed by these young athletes will serve as a source of inspiration for future generations. In the men’s 60kg judo bronze medal competition on July 29th, Uzbekistan’s Batiyorov Kameridin quickly defeated his opponent with an impressive move. Instead of celebrating, Kameridin graciously approached his fallen opponent, waited for him to recover, and extended a helping hand while bowing according to judo competition rules. The audience applauded Kameridin for his sportsmanship.

The Universiade also provides a platform for friendship and cultural exchange among college athletes who may have never met before. Encouraging international understanding and cooperation, Renault Eide, Acting Chairman of the FISU Federation, stated that the Universiade is not just a sporting event but also a grand ceremony of culture and education. The event facilitates learning and growth for university students worldwide. Throughout the Chengdu Universiade, various cultural activities such as the FISU World Academic Conference and cultural exchanges were held, fostering a greater understanding between athletes from different cultural backgrounds and environments. French shooter Roman Zunino described the Universiade as a miniature version of the Olympic Games, bringing together students from around the world. Zunino expressed gratitude for the opportunity to learn from one another and grow together.

As the Universiade begins, it is evident that college athletes are poised to achieve their dreams in Chengdu and attain the glory they seek.

