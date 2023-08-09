Chengdu Universiade hailed as a success in making dreams come true by Acting President of FISU

Acting President of FISU hails Chengdu Universiade’s success in making dreams come true

On August 8th, as the Chengdu Universiade drew to a close, Leonz Eder, Acting President of the International University Sports Federation (FISU), and Eric Saintrond, Secretary General of FISU, shared their impressions of the event at the main media center, commending Chengdu’s remarkable achievement.

A truly remarkable Chengdu Universiade

“Summing up my experience in Chengdu in just a few words is quite challenging because the Chengdu Universiade has been nothing short of spectacular, turning dreams into reality for every one of us,” Leonz Eder raved during the interview, lauding Chengdu’s exceptional journey.

Eric Saintrond echoed the sentiment, praising Chengdu’s citizens, volunteers, and staff, describing it as an unforgettable journey. “The atmosphere here, the preparation, the diverse enthusiasm, and everything we’ve experienced has left a profound impression. This has significantly altered our perception of China.”

Fostering cross-cultural understanding among young people

According to Leonz Eder, hosting the Universiade in Chengdu has provided numerous young individuals with the opportunity to understand China firsthand. He emphasized that the distinction between FISU World University Games and events like the Olympics and World Championships lies in its ability to enhance cultural exchange, enabling people from various corners of the world to better comprehend each other’s cultures and historical backgrounds.

“The exhibitions in Chengdu have been remarkable. I’ve noticed that many students, after their competitions, have been visiting these exhibitions. This, in reality, is an educational process, allowing everyone to gain a deeper understanding of culture – and this is a crucial aspect of the Universiade,” Leonz Eder remarked. He added that the event effectively merges the pillars of sports, culture, and education, offering historical insights for a better future.

“The Chengdu Universiade has executed this incredibly well. They’ve brought Chengdu’s culture to the Universiade Village and showcased the city’s culture to the youth. Numerous students share interesting photos and videos on social media, demonstrating their cultural experiences. This keeps them engaged in ongoing conversations, contributing to their personal growth.”

Chengdu Universiade: a blueprint for future events

The success of the Chengdu Universiade led Eric Saintrond to reflect, “Chengdu has proven to the world that it can host a premier event with excellence. I believe the city will serve as an exemplary model, demonstrating to future host nations how to organize a high-quality Universiade. The Chengdu Universiade sets a benchmark and standard for the future – it’s been a truly incredible event, and we are immensely grateful.”

“My biggest dream is to visit Chengdu once again,” Leonz Eder concluded, emphasizing that the motto “Chengdu Makes Dreams Come True” isn’t solely for athletes but applies to everyone. It’s a reminder to never give up on one’s aspirations.

FISU Acting President Renault Eide: The Chengdu Universiade is very exciting and everyone’s dream has come true

On August 8th, the Chengdu Universiade ushered in the closing day. FISU Acting Chairman Renault Eide and FISU Secretary-General Eric Senchao shared their experience of participating in the main media center. Liked by Chengdu.

Chengdu Universiade is very exciting

“It is difficult to sum up my feelings in Chengdu in one sentence because the Chengdu Universiade is very exciting, and it makes each of us realize our dreams.” Renault Eide highly praised the journey in Chengdu in the interview.

Eric Senchao said that the citizens, volunteers, and all the staff in Chengdu have done a very good job, which is an unforgettable memory for him. “The atmosphere here, the preparation here, all kinds of enthusiasm, and everything we have experienced are very impressive. So this has made our impression of China change a lot.”

Give all young people the opportunity to understand each other

In Renault Ed’s view, the hosting of the Universiade in Chengdu has given many young people the opportunity to understand China in person. He said that the difference between the Universiade and the Olympic Games, World Championships, and other competitions is that it can better promote cultural exchanges and allow people from all over the world to have the opportunity to understand each other’s cultural and historical backgrounds.

“The Chengdu exhibition is very well organized. I found that many college students will go to the exhibition after the competition. This is actually an educational process. Everyone will learn more about the culture. This is actually a part of the Universiade.” Renault Eide said, The Universiade will organically integrate the three main pillars of sports, culture, and education, allowing people to learn from history and face the future.

“Chengdu Universiade has done a very good job in this aspect. They brought the culture of Chengdu to the Universiade Village and let young people see the culture of the whole city. I saw that many students posted very interesting photos and videos on social media. They have a good cultural experience. This allows them to continue to communicate with other people to build a better self.”

Chengdu Universiade will be a template and demonstration for future Universiade

The success of the Chengdu Universiade made Eric Senchao sigh with emotion: “Chengdu has proved to the world that this city can host a top-level event. I think Chengdu will be a very good example. This example can tell the next country that will host the Universiade how to host the Universiade with high quality. I think the Chengdu Universiade will be a template and demonstration for the Universiade in the future. The Chengdu Universiade is so exciting, thank you very much.”

“My biggest dream is to come to Chengdu again.” Renault Ed said, “Chengdu achieves dreams” is not just for athletes, it is applicable to everyone, never give up your dreams.

Source: Yangcheng Evening News Yunshang Lingnan Author: Long Xi, Zhan Shuzhen Published time: 2023-08-09 22:55

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

