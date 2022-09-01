The Chengdu Municipal Government of Sichuan Province announced that the city’s supermarkets and farmers’ markets will be open throughout the day on Friday (September 2), and citizens do not have to rush to stock up on supplies.

Based on reports from Chuanguan News and The Paper, the Information Office of the Chengdu Municipal People’s Government held a press conference on epidemic prevention and control on Thursday (September 1). Zhang Jinquan, director of the Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Commerce, introduced at the meeting that every resident of each household can arrange one person to go out to buy daily necessities with a negative nucleic acid certificate within 24 hours.

He said that the announcement of the Chengdu Coronavirus Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters on nucleic acid testing for all employees in the city does not require everyone not to go out to purchase, but to adopt an orderly and effective way to purchase daily necessities. Tomorrow (September 2), the city’s supermarkets and farmers’ markets will also be open throughout the day, and the general public can buy fresh vegetables and meat.

Zhang Jinquan said that from the stocking situation of the city-level key supply guarantee enterprises, the city’s 31 key supply guarantee enterprises have sufficient stocks. Ma Xiansheng and other e-commerce takeaway platforms have increased the stocking and distribution of daily necessities such as meat, vegetables, eggs and milk by two to three times the daily standard.

He also said that the market monitoring system of the city’s key supply-guarantee enterprises has been launched at the same time, and the enterprises will promptly report to the municipal government the supply capacity (including sales volume, inventory, purchase volume and transportation capacity, etc.) of major supermarkets and daily necessities. The company will deal with the relevant situation in a timely manner within one hour.

Chengdu City, Sichuan issued a notice requiring all residents to stay at home in principle from 6:00 p.m. on September 1, and not to leave Chengdu. After the announcement was issued, the security of living materials during the stay at home aroused concern.

The Paper quoted the Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Agriculture and Rural Affairs on September 1. The city’s current agricultural production of local vegetables, livestock and poultry is progressing in an orderly manner, and the total supply of various agricultural products is sufficient and the categories are rich.

According to reports, the current local vegetables in Chengdu are growing well. The main varieties are eggplant, pepper, cucumber, tomato, loofah, cowpea, water spinach, etc. It is expected to harvest more than 600,000 tons in the next month, and the designated slaughtering enterprises will slaughter live pigs on average every day. About 18,000 heads.

According to the news released by the official public account of Mengyang Street, Pengzhou, Chengdu on the morning of Wednesday (August 31), the Sichuan International Agricultural Products Trading Center located in Mengyang Street is the only national vegetable market in China and the largest agricultural product wholesaler in Southwest China. market place. A few days ago, the Sichuan International Agricultural Products Trading Center still has a continuous flow of vehicles, supplying more than 200 kinds of vegetables, with an average daily supply of about 12,000 tons, a year-on-year increase of 20%.

In order to ensure the stability of market supply in the commercial and trade circulation field during the epidemic, Mengyang Sub-district conducted a thorough investigation on the reserves of rice, noodles, oil and other commodities in the market and supermarkets, and instructed key supply guarantee enterprises within its jurisdiction to strengthen the connection with the upstream supply chain to ensure smooth supply. The supply channel ensures that the supply-guarantee enterprise organizes the supply of goods through multiple channels, so as to ensure that the needs of ordinary people, such as “rice bags” and “vegetable baskets”, are kept on file, continuously supplied, and guaranteed. In addition, the vegetables in Mengyang Street are growing well, and the grain sown area is stable. From January to August, the vegetable planting area is 89,000 mu, and the output is 283,000 tons.