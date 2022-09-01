Yu Kun 2022-09-01 17:03:15 Source: Entrepreneurship Circle

On August 30, Bank of Zhengzhou released its 2022 semi-annual report. Bank of Zhengzhou overcame the pressure of internal and external economic environment, maintained a healthy and sound development trend, and maintained steady growth in business indicators.

In the first half of 2022, Bank of Zhengzhou actively responded to the complex and severe economic and financial situation, forged a long chain to make up for shortcomings, solved the development dilemma, and solidly promoted high-quality development. As of June 30, the total assets of Bank of Zhengzhou were 584.296 billion yuan, an increase of 1.62% over the end of the previous year; the total loans were 316.482 billion yuan, an increase of 9.50% over the end of the previous year; the total deposits were 324.464 billion yuan, an increase of 1.77% over the end of the previous year; 7.563 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 2.67%; a net profit of 2.632 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 3.63%; a net profit attributable to the parent of 2.531 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 3.15%. The non-performing loan ratio was 1.76%, and the provision coverage ratio was 154.82%. The main indicators were in compliance with regulatory requirements.

In the first half of 2022, Bank of Zhengzhou realized a net interest income of 6.246 billion yuan, an increase of 477 million yuan or 8.27% over the previous year, accounting for 82.59% of operating income. The net interest spread was 2.22%, an increase of 0.02 percentage points over the same period of the previous year, and the net interest margin was 2.35%, an increase of 0.11 over the same period of the previous year. The increase in net interest margin and net interest margin was mainly due to the fact that Bank of Zhengzhou strengthened asset and liability management and actively expanded low-cost deposits. At the same time, affected by market capital fluctuations, the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased compared with the same period of the previous year.

In the first half of 2022, the international environment will become more complex and severe, the domestic epidemic still faces challenges, and the adverse impact will increase. Overall, since 2022, the banking industry has been operating steadily, with major business and risk indicators within a reasonable range. As a regional bank based in Zhengzhou and serving the whole province, Bank of Zhengzhou actively responded to various challenges, with steady growth in scale efficiency and stable asset quality.

The high-quality development of Bank of Zhengzhou has also been recognized by the industry authority. In July 2022, in the “Top 1000 Global Banks 2022” list released by the British magazine The Banker, Zhengzhou Bank ranked 184th, a jump of 44 places from the previous year. The list is regarded as an authoritative yardstick for measuring the comprehensive strength of global banks, and an important window to see the development and changing trends of the global banking industry. The jump in the ranking means that the comprehensive competitiveness of Bank of Zhengzhou has been fully recognized by international authoritative institutions.

Based on the overall situation of innovation and development in Henan, accelerate the construction of a scientific and technological innovation ecosystem

On April 2, 2022, the launch of policy-based science and technology financial operations in Henan Province and the unveiling ceremony of Zhengzhou Bank’s science and technology financial business department and Financial Intelligence Valley Sub-branch were held. This move is of symbolic significance for solving the financing problems of science and technology enterprises, promoting the accelerated growth of science and technology enterprises, creating a first-class innovation ecology, and building a national innovation highland.

Bank of Zhengzhou has been deeply involved in the field of science and technology innovation finance for many years. As the main body of Henan’s policy-based science and technology financial business operation, while being recognized, it also shoulders the important task of exploring the path for the development of policy-based science and technology finance in Henan Province. In recent years, in order to create a differentiated competitive advantage, science and technology finance has always been the top priority of the strategic development of Bank of Zhengzhou.

As early as 2020, Bank of Zhengzhou launched the “Thousand Sails Plan” for science and technology innovation finance, planning to discover, cultivate and support no less than 1,000 science and technology innovation enterprises within three years. In June 2021, Bank of Zhengzhou signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Central Plains Science and Technology City Management Committee and others, stipulating that it will provide no less than 30 billion yuan of intentional credit support for the construction of the Central Plains Science and Technology City within three years.

With the strategic vision of “a value-leading bank with high-quality development”, Bank of Zhengzhou always adheres to the three characteristic business positioning of “commercial logistics bank, SME financial service expert, and boutique citizen bank”, and actively deploys “Four New Finance” (ie, science and technology innovation). Finance, Small and Micro Enterprise Park Finance, Rural Finance and Citizen Finance), continue to increase support for the real economy and further promote business transformation.

In 2021, Bank of Zhengzhou will closely follow the government’s major decision-making and deployment, and will develop the “Four New Finance” and “Five Clouds” (cloud logistics, cloud trading, cloud financing, cloud business, and cloud services) into the “May Fourth Strategy”. The high-quality development of Bank of Zhengzhou has injected new vitality.

Since the start of the province’s policy-based science and technology innovation finance, Zhengzhou Bank has set the policy-based science and technology innovation finance strategy as its primary strategy, set up a special class for work, actively explored commercialization, and policy-based “one body and two wings” coordinated development, focusing on supporting “individual transformation of enterprises” Through 5-10 years of development, the Bank of Zhengzhou will be built to serve the province’s innovation-driven, science and education revitalization , The distinctive local bank with the strategy of strengthening the province with talents, polishes up another business card of Henan in the national financial field.

At present, Bank of Zhengzhou has established a relatively complete policy-based science and technology innovation financial franchise organization structure, established a “six specialization” operation mechanism, in-depth connection with local municipal governments and science and technology institutions, and accelerated the construction of Huike and Like’s ecosystem, which will be launched in 2022. In half a year, a total of 3,325 pre-credit notices were delivered, with a pre-credit amount of 19.3 billion yuan, and a total of 1,210 technology and innovation enterprises of various types were supported, with an amount of 10.24 billion yuan.

At the same time, Zhengzhou Bank has opened up the chain of science and technology innovation simultaneously, focusing on science and technology enterprises, R&D institutions, and mass entrepreneurship and innovation activities, accelerating the establishment of a financial service system covering the entire life cycle of science and technology innovation entities, and building a “circle of friends” for science and technology innovation. At present, Bank of Zhengzhou has communicated and cooperated with more than 10 investment fund companies, visited 132 parks in Zhengzhou and 140 parks in other cities, and cooperated with Henan Academy of Sciences, Zhengzhou Technology Exchange Market, Zhongyuan Equity Exchange Center, Henan Software Service Industry Association, etc. Reach a cooperation intention. With the goal of “cooperative innovation, multi-win-win”, Bank of Zhengzhou directly addresses the pain points and difficulties in the operation and development of technology enterprises, promotes the connection and integration of capital chain and industrial chain, information chain, supply chain and other chains, and accelerates the construction of Huike, profit and loss. The science and technology innovation financial ecosystem of Science and Technology provides strong financial support for the development of science and technology enterprises.

Further promote the “May 4th Strategy” and create characteristic business products

The accelerated development of science and technology finance has led the rapid and in-depth advancement of the “May Fourth Strategy” of the Bank of Zhengzhou.

In terms of finance of small and micro enterprise parks, the “Partnership Project Plan” has been implemented in depth, and the mutual trust between small and micro enterprise parks and enterprises in the park has been strengthened to strengthen the effect of attracting phoenixes in the park, and to promote “ten thousand people to help ten thousand enterprises” and “governors to enter ten thousand” with practical actions. In the first half of 2022, 766 enterprises were visited and investigated, and 290 enterprises were newly added or renewed, with an amount of 9.101 billion yuan.

In terms of rural finance, the Bank set up rural inclusive financial payment service points, improved the rural financial service environment, strengthened the supply of rural financial products, built a comprehensive management platform for benefiting farmers, launched the mobile banking APP “Rural Revitalization Edition”, and was selected as the “Henan Province Fintech Empowerment”. Demonstration Project for Rural Revitalization”, continue to deepen the construction of multiple service scenarios, and realize “online + offline” all-round service for rural residents; for family farms, large professional households, farmers’ cooperatives, agricultural enterprises, agricultural social service organizations in Henan Province, etc. Various types of new agricultural business entities have effectively solved the problem of “financing difficulties and expensive financing” for various new agricultural business entities in Henan Province through weakening guarantees and multi-party cooperation between banks, government and enterprises. As of the end of June 2022, the balance of agriculture-related loans of Zhengzhou Bank was 79.462 billion yuan, an increase of 6.019 billion yuan or 8.20% over the end of the previous year; the balance of inclusive agriculture-related loans was 6.647 billion yuan, an increase of 821 million yuan over the end of the previous year, an increase of 14.09% .

In terms of citizen finance, a leading group of Zhengzhou Bank’s new citizen financial service work led by Shen Xueqing, deputy secretary of the party committee and president, was established to create a “15-minute convenient service circle” for social security and medical insurance, and formulate “12 measures” for new citizens’ financial services. , to provide convenient and accessible financial support for new citizens. As of the end of June 2022, a total of 7,259,100 debit cards (including electronic accounts) had been issued, an increase of 105,900 over the end of the previous year, and a total of 603,000 credit cards had been issued. Bank of Zhengzhou adheres to customer-centricity, opens green channels for special customers such as the elderly, serious illnesses, and disabilities, and provides proactive and scheduled door-to-door services to serve the masses attentively and win the reputation of customers.

In terms of “Five Clouds”, Bank of Zhengzhou adhered to its characteristic positioning, differentiated operations to improve quality and efficiency, refined process management, and made efforts to comprehensively promote “Five Clouds” to improve quality and quantity; “E-Cai Loan” and other exclusive products for small business customers, continue to optimize the functions of the group’s cash pool, inter-banking and other products, and add new corporate smart collection products, etc.; successfully launched the first innovative product “Yidingtong” and the first standby credit Zheng Zengxin’s overseas debt and the first cross-border non-financing letter of guarantee, relying on the “cloud financing” platform to provide more than 1,000 upstream and downstream customers with a financing balance of over 21 billion yuan; completed the development and system testing of the cloud business 2.0 system, and realized the cloud business platform The first inter-industry export, accumulatively supported more than 1,800 upstream core enterprises, with a financing balance of more than 7.5 billion yuan; actively responded to the national logistics policy to ensure smooth and smooth flow, took the lead in formulating special measures for logistics relief, and increased financial support for transportation and logistics customers through internal and external linkages Strength, support covers all areas of business logistics, bulk logistics, emergency logistics, cold chain logistics, individual drivers and other customers closely related to anti-epidemic relief logistics. As of the end of June 2022, cloud logistics D+0 payment for goods products have realized Nearly 1.25 million payments have been made; it has successfully obtained the qualification of handling bank for migrant workers’ salary deposit business of Henan Provincial Department of Human Resources and Social Security, becoming one of the first 10 handling banks, and has accumulated more than 270 financial projects in cloud service scenarios.

To shoulder the political responsibility of stabilizing and fulfilling the political responsibility, and provide solid support for stabilizing the economic market

Since the beginning of this year, the state has put forward a plan to stabilize the overall economic market, requiring financial institutions to issue relevant policies to serve market players. In June 2022, the “Henan Province Financial Supporting Economic and Social Development Work Plan” was released, with 35 measures related to the quality improvement of listed companies, the healthy development of the real estate market, and support for the listing of specialized, specialized, and new enterprises.

Bank of Zhengzhou anchors the “Two Guarantees”, supports the “Ten Strategies”, takes multiple measures to serve the real economy, continuously fulfills its social responsibilities, and provides solid financial support for stabilizing the economic market.

The Bank of Zhengzhou issued the “Implementation Opinions of the Bank of Zhengzhou to Support Stabilizing the Economy, Promote Growth and Ensure Employment”, set up a special work class, and formulated 8 aspects and 27 measures to stabilize the economy. And through special research, special class promotion, and comparison one by one, detailed implementation measures have been formulated to promote various goals and tasks in an orderly manner.

Zhengzhou Bank established a long-term mechanism leading group to serve small and micro enterprises, and introduced 18 measures in four aspects: enhancing confidence in daring to lend, stimulating willingness to lend, consolidating the foundation of ability to borrow, and improving the level of club loans, to help small and micro enterprises to relieve their difficulties. Promoting financial support for epidemic prevention and control and social and economic development has achieved results.

At the same time, Bank of Zhengzhou implemented the requirements of provincial and municipal governments and regulatory authorities to stabilize market entities, and handled deferred principal and interest repayments for small and micro enterprises, individual industrial and commercial households, truck drivers and other groups affected by the epidemic, involving an amount of 902 million yuan; Plans, exhibitions and other methods have helped difficult housing companies to tide over the difficulties together, and injected the source of living water into the stable development of society and economy.

In July 2022, the “2021 Henan Social Responsibility Enterprises and Social Responsibility Outstanding Contribution Entrepreneurs” awards ceremony jointly sponsored by Henan Daily, the SASAC of the Provincial Government, the Provincial Local Financial Supervision Bureau, and the Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology was held in Zhengzhou. Bank of Zhengzhou won the “2021 Henan Social Responsibility Enterprise” annual enterprise award. Bank of Zhengzhou has not forgotten its original intention to practice social responsibility and interpret financial responsibility with practical actions.

Wang Tianyu, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of Bank of Zhengzhou, said that in the second half of 2022, Bank of Zhengzhou will continue to uphold the core values ​​of “reverence, professionalism, seeking, altruism, and responsibility”, and adhere to “Finance with a heart to make life better” With the strategic vision of “a value-leading bank with high-quality development”, adhere to the three characteristic business positioning of “commercial logistics bank, SME financial service expert, and boutique citizen bank”, deeply and solidly promote the “May 4th Strategy”, and continuously strengthen The synergy between technology and business effectively promotes the high-quality implementation of digital innovation achievements, and provides strong support for the healthy and stable growth of the local economy with practical actions.

The content on this website (including but not limited to text, pictures, audio and video), except for reprinting, is copyrighted by Times Online. Without the authorization of a written agreement, reprinting, linking, reposting or using in other ways is prohibited. Anyone who violates the above statement will be investigated for relevant legal responsibilities. If other media, websites or individuals reprint and use, please contact Mr. Ding of this website: [email protected]