Xhaka: The winner of the game is the mentality. Although Manchester United is not in a good state, it cannot be underestimated

Live it, September 1. Arsenal defeated Villa 2-1 in the fifth round of the Premier League. In an interview after the game, Xhaka talked about the team’s mentality changes.

Xhaka said: “I think our biggest goal is to change the mentality, I’ve been at Arsenal for seven years and I’ve seen a lot of things, good and bad, but we always struggle a little bit with that. When it’s good, it’s all good, but sometimes it’s a 50-50 ball, a 50-50 game, and you need to win the game, and I think we won a 50-50 game today.”

“We turned everything around and started to trust each other more, the fans started to trust us, that’s football, it’s not just about having the ball, we should do it without the ball. I think it’s the mentality that’s changing the game at the moment.”

Regarding Arteta, Xhaka said: “What we do in training is not the most important thing, if there is possession, there are games, little games against each other, he will always put our names on the list, who Wins, who loses, and eventually you can see the rankings. That’s what we need to do, we need to give each other some challenges and you can see we have a really good squad.”

On the way he celebrated his victory over Fulham, Xhaka said: “People are always forgetful sometimes, I played in Switzerland, Germany and the Premier League is a completely different league, when you play against the last team in the league Sometimes, you also have a tough 90 minutes, no team here is going to give up, whether they’re 3-0 up or 0-3 down, they’re going to try for 90 minutes. You need to respect every club and player if they say we Can’t celebrate because it’s Fulham and they don’t respect Fulham.”

On the Manchester United game, Xhaka said: “I know they don’t look that good right now, but it was Manchester United and the game was always difficult to play. Maybe they are in a bit like we were three years ago, they are building Some things, we need to respect them, but we go there to get three points.”

