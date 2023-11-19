Chess grandmasters enter the campus and start a “wheel battle” with young Danzhou chess players -Danzhou News Network-Nanhai Network

Chess Grandmasters Visit Danzhou, Hainan for “Wheel Battle” with Young Players

On November 18, eight chess grandmasters participating in the 14th Chess Grandmaster Super Tournament in Danzhou, Hainan, China, visited Danzhou Wenhuang School for a special event. The grandmasters engaged in a chess “wheel battle” with 50 young chess players and also took the time to meet and greet Hainan chess fans.

The “wheel battle” competition involved multiple chess players playing against a single player at the same time. The rules of the competition required each grandmaster to take the first move with white chess, while the young players took the second move with black chess. Each grandmaster simultaneously played against six players, who had to make their moves immediately when the grandmaster approached their board.

The event was a thrilling display of skill and strategy as the grandmasters competed against the young players. Despite their age and experience, the young chess players showed exceptional talent and were fearless in facing the seasoned grandmasters.

Danzhou, known as China’s fifth “National Chess Hometown,” has a strong tradition of hosting chess events and promoting the game among its youth. The Danzhou Chess Association has worked to introduce chess activities to more than 30 primary and secondary schools, as well as kindergartens, in the city. As a result, an impressive 130,000 young children have learned to play chess in Danzhou.

Furthermore, many primary schools and kindergartens in Danzhou have incorporated chess into their curriculum, recognizing the game as an important part of students’ quality education.

The visit from the chess grandmasters not only provided a unique opportunity for the young players to test their skills against top-level competition but also served to further promote the game of chess in the region. The event was a testament to the growing popularity and development of chess in Danzhou, Hainan.