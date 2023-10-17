The First Employee Sports Meeting of Chongqing Water Environment Group Comes to a Successful Close

Chongqing Water Environment Group Concludes Successful Employee Sports Meeting

Chongqing Water Environment Group recently held its first employee sports meeting, showcasing the talent and competitive spirit of its staff members. The event, themed “The water environment condenses the original intention and hard work creates first-class,” came to a thrilling climax on October 16.

The sports meeting comprised four competitive events: football, basketball, badminton, and table tennis, along with three entertaining events: shuttlecock kicking, super obstacle course, and tug-of-war. A total of 665 athletes from Chongqing Water Environment Group Headquarters and eight affiliated units battled it out in the preliminary and semi-final rounds to secure their place in the finals.

The finals commenced at 9:30 a.m. with Chen Su, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of Chongqing Water Environment Group, declaring the official start of the event. The atmosphere was electric as employees from different units displayed their skills and teamwork in the various sports events.

The football and basketball games witnessed fierce competition between Chongqing Water Environment Group and Chongqing Water Group, resulting in great achievements for both teams. In the individual competitions, players from Sanfeng Environmental Group, Chongqing Bishuiyuan Company, and Chongqing Fenzhi Water Supply showcased their exceptional abilities in badminton and table tennis.

Moreover, participants from Chongqing Water Environment Group, Chongqing Environmental Sanitation Group, and Chongqing Bishuiyuan Company proved their mettle in the shuttlecock kicking, super obstacle course, and tug-of-war contests.

The event also served as a platform for employees to demonstrate their enthusiasm and support for their colleagues. The audience area was filled with cheering and encouragement, creating a contagious and vibrant atmosphere throughout the competition.

Excitement filled the air as the event organizers announced that the sports meeting would now become a biennial tradition. “Starting from this year, the group will hold a staff sports meeting every two years,” stated a representative from Chongqing Water Environment Group. The aim is to instill the spirit of “facing difficulties and pursuing excellence” in the contestants while working collectively towards achieving greater success as a first-class modern environmental industry group.

The sports meeting concluded with a grand ceremony awarding the winners of the competitive events and interesting projects. Participants and spectators alike left the event feeling inspired and motivated, having witnessed the determination and skill of their colleagues in this thrilling showcase of athletic prowess.

With the successful conclusion of its first employee sports meeting, Chongqing Water Environment Group continues to foster a sense of camaraderie and teamwork among its staff, further solidifying its position as a leading player in the environmental industry.

(Image Source: Chongqing Water Environment Group)

