Rays Ace Shane McClanahan Unlikely to Return This Season Due to Forearm Injury

Rays ace Shane McClanahan is set to miss the remainder of the season due to a left forearm injury, according to manager Kevin Cash. The injury is a significant blow to the Rays, as McClanahan has been a top performer, leading the majors with a winning percentage of .846. He was also selected for his second All-Star Game last month.

McClanahan underwent a meeting with Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles on Monday and is scheduled to be evaluated by Dr. Keith Meister in Texas next week to determine whether surgery is necessary.

Currently on the 15-day disabled list due to left forearm stiffness, McClanahan experienced discomfort during his start at Yankee Stadium last Wednesday. Cash expressed that all options are being considered, including Tommy John surgery, flexor surgery, and a loose body removal procedure. The team hopes to gain more clarity after McClanahan’s evaluation with Dr. Meister.

Cash stated, “Surgery is an option, but I don’t want to get too far ahead of myself. I think in fairness to Mac and to us, he’s going to be out for a while.”

In his last outing against the Yankees, McClanahan lasted only four innings, allowing five runs and ultimately earning his second loss of the season.

