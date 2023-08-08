Lenovo laptop on sale: Is the cheap Chromebook worth it?

PR/Business Insider

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Flex has just been reduced by 34 percent at Amazon and costs 329.00 euros instead of 499.00. Click here for the deal.*

The Lenovo laptop on offer is a convertible: if you fold the keyboard backwards, you can use the 15.6-inch touchscreen like a tablet. This means that the device can be used particularly flexibly.

Thanks to the ChromeOS operating system, the IdeaPad offers an intuitive user interface and is optimally compatible with all Google apps and programs as well as with the Google Assistant.

Do you want your new laptop to be powerful and flexible, but not cost a fortune? Then Amazon might have the right offer for you: The Lenovo Chromebook IdeaPad 3i Flex is reduced there. As a convertible and Chromebook, the model is easy to use and can also be used as a tablet. That sounds good at first – for whom is the Lenovo laptop on offer really worth it?

Lenovo laptop on sale: how good is the deal for the IdeaPad 3i Flex?

Deal-Check: The Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Flex now costs 329.00 euros at Amazon. This is the best price! For comparison: Other dealers are currently charging around 370.00 euros, a month ago the notebook cost 50.00 euros more.

The Lenovo Chromebook is not only worth it in terms of price: If you are looking for a device that is as flexible and easy to use as possible, you have made the right choice here.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Flex – Convertible Chromebook with Google operating system (128 gigabytes, 15.6 inches, touchscreen) – 329.00 instead of 499.00 euros at Amazon *

Display: 15.6 inch, touchscreen, foldable

Hardware: Intel Pentium Silver N6000, acht Gigabyte RAM

Storage: 128 gigabytes

Connections: 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, 1x HDMI 1.4b, 1x microSD card slot, 1x headphone/microphone jack

Weight: 1.2 kilograms

Savings: EUR 170.00 (34 percent)

Note: Price and availability in the shop may vary

Lenovo Chromebook: What’s so special about the laptop on sale?

The laptop on sale* is a Convertible – that means you can use the device as a laptop and as a tablet. The keyboard can be completely folded backwards thanks to the 360-degree hinge. Then you use the 15.6-inch screen with touchscreen like a tablet.

As an operating system Chrome OS by Google Installed. This is especially useful if you have an Android phone – you’ll already be familiar with the user interface. And you have comprehensive access to the Android apps from the PlayStore. If you log in with your Google account, you can synchronize all data from different devices. You can even use the notebook to talk to the Google Assistant to help you with various tasks or to control your smart home.

According to the manufacturer, the notebook lasts up to ten hours without a power cable. So you can work, surf or watch movies on the go. The Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Flex is ideal for use in school or university and as a leisure device.

Alternative: Microsoft laptop with more power on Ebay

The Chromebook does not offer enough power? Then a more powerful notebook like the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4* might be the right choice.

If you’re willing to pay a little more, you can get the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 at a bargain price on Ebay. It is a refurbished model, i.e. a customer return or an exhibition piece in very good condition. The device is fully functional and technically checked. This model is similarly powerful and a top alternative for you if you prefer working with a Windows operating system. This laptop is also a little better suited for use on the go because it is much handier than the Lenovo model with a 13.5-inch display.

