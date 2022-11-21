Home Sports Chiera signs with Herons Vigevano finds a rival in the series with Cividale
Chiera signs with Herons Vigevano finds a rival in the series with Cividale

Chiera signs with Herons Vigevano finds a rival in the series with Cividale

“You again, but weren’t we supposed to see each other again?” Elachem recalls the famous verse of a timeless song by Lucio Battisti, year 1976, in the minds and ears of the whole world, when it comes to learning that today at 6 pm at the PalaBasletta (referees Marino Caldarola of Ruvo di Puglia and Lorenzo De Ascentis of Cremona ) Fabo Herons Montecatini will make Adrian Chiera debut, the Argentine guard who was the great protagonist of Cividale’s promotion to A2 last season, obtained by beating coach Paolo Piazza’s boys in the final series. The Cordoba native gaucho returns again as an opponent in Vigevano, finding an undefeated Elachem and fresh from 7 consecutive victories. For the thermal team it is a heavy addition and a significant investment since Chiera, who arrived this week from Cividale where he played in A2 as a foreigner, has signed a three-year contract with the club of president Andrea Luchi. A product of the thriving Rimini nursery, Chiera, 28 years old, 191 cm guard, has already played eight seasons in B, two with Rimini from 2014 to 2016, two with Cento, from 2016 to 2018, also winning his first promotion to A2, one to Naples, one in Omegna, the last two in Cividale. Chiera, during the presentation, immediately recalled the adrenaline of the victory in the final with Vigevano and said he was happy to start again from Basletta. Coach Piazza will have one more problem, but also all players in shape: «Montecatini defends strongly and keeps the pressure up, with hands on each other and systematic changes on blocks. In attack she is very instinctive, even with immediate shots and with Chiera she will be even more dangerous », warns the ducal coach.

