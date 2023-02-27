Home Sports Chieti beats Udine in the sprint
Chieti beats Udine in the sprint

Caffè Mokambo Chieti wins in the sprint against Udine 70-69.

This is the report from the Udine press office which talks about the disputed final, “Heart-pounding final: when the stopwatch says that there are only 22 seconds left Jackson explodes the PalaTricalle Leombroni with a triple from the new red and white +1 (68-67), but one second from the end Gentile scores 68-69. The game seems over, however, at the end Chieti scores 70-69 with Roderick, a basket much contested by the Apu as it was validated after an apparently regular block”.

For Chieti 19 from Jackson, 15 from Ancellotti with 14 rebounds, 13 from Serpilli.

For Udine 25 by Gentile, 17 by Monaldi.

