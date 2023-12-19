China Basketball Media Day Referee Theme Event Held Yao Ming Responds to Referee Controversy-China News Network Video

China Basketball Association Addresses Referee Controversy at Media Day Event

On December 19, the Chinese Basketball Association held a media day event in Beijing with a focus on addressing recent controversies surrounding referee decisions. The event, themed around referees, aimed to provide transparency and insight into the recent work of the Chinese Basketball Association Referee Committee.

Yao Ming, chairman of the Chinese Basketball Association, took the opportunity to address the concerns and criticisms stemming from referee decisions in recent games. He emphasized that the Association welcomes feedback and supervision from fans regarding referee-related work, highlighting the importance of maintaining fair and impartial officiating.

Lu Yongming, deputy director of the Referee Committee of the Chinese Basketball Association, acknowledged that referees may make misjudgments or omissions during games, but assured that any issues or disputes would be handled internally in accordance with regulations.

The event shed light on the efforts being made by the Chinese Basketball Association to address concerns and controversies related to referee decisions, and reiterated the commitment to maintaining integrity and fairness within the sport.

The media day event was attended by reporters Dong Zeyu and Hao Lingyu in Beijing, and was organized to provide a platform for open dialogue and communication regarding referee-related matters in Chinese basketball.

The event was a proactive step taken by the Chinese Basketball Association to foster transparency and accountability, and demonstrated a willingness to address and rectify any concerns raised by fans and stakeholders.

