Twinkle Twinkle Star: Record-breaking Chinese Film Faces High Ticket Refund Rates

“Twinkle Twinkle Shining Star”, a highly anticipated Chinese-language film, has faced some challenges as it approaches its release date. According to data from the ticket purchase platform, more than 1 million tickets have been refunded for the film, resulting in an average refund rate of 18.1%. This is significantly higher than the typical refund rate for movies, which usually falls between 2% and 8%.

The unusually high refund rate has caused speculation among netizens, with some suggesting that the film’s pre-sale box office numbers may have been inflated. In response, some netizens in the official Douban group for “Twinkle Twinkle Star” have pointed to operational errors by theaters and film producers as the cause for the high refund rate.

“Twinkle Twinkle Star” is a fantasy romantic film based on an online drama of the same name. Directed by Chen Xiaoming and Zhang Pan, the film features a star-studded cast including Qu Chuxiao, Zhang Jianing, Fu Jing, and Jiang Yunlin. The movie shattered records with its first-day pre-sale box office numbers, surpassing 70 million yuan and breaking the previous record held by “Detective Chinatown 3”. The total pre-sale box office has already exceeded 258 million yuan.

Despite the film’s initial success, the high refund rate has raised concerns within the industry. The web drama “Twinkle Twinkle Star” already boasts a significant fan base, as evidenced by its impressive viewership numbers during its original online run. However, it seems that the transition to the big screen has hit a few roadblocks.

“Twinkle Twinkle Shining Star” is scheduled for release on December 30, 2023, and the film’s producers will need to address the issues surrounding the high refund rate in order to ensure its success at the box office. As fans eagerly await its release, all eyes will be on the film’s performance in the wake of these recent developments.