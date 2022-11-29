Home Sports China CCTV World Cup broadcast cuts out footage of auditorium without masks – BBC News 中文
China CCTV World Cup broadcast cuts out footage of auditorium without masks

China CCTV World Cup broadcast cuts out footage of auditorium without masks

  • Matt Murphy

  • BBC reporter
  • Matt Murphy
  • BBC reporter

Such footage of unmasked fans was conspicuously absent from China‘s coverage of the World Cup.

In football, the phrase “football is nothing without fans” is so well known that it has even become a mantra of some commentators. But during the World Cup, Chinese state media have been challenging that claim.

When Ghana beat South Korea in a classic World Cup clash on Monday (November 28), China tweaked its coverage of the match to ensure viewers didn’t see images of fans not wearing masks , and will not see a world emerging from the restrictions of the new crown epidemic.

Those watching the game on the BBC and most of the world will have seen smiling, maskless Ghanaian fans celebrating excitedly as the camera zoomed in.

When Mohammed Kudus scored in the 68th minute, images of dancing and cheering Ghanaian fans on one side and anxious South Korean fans on the other went around the world.

