admin
Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on November 30th, according to foreign media reports, the second season of the Showtime drama “Your Honor” starring Bryan Cranston released a special episode, which is also the final season. It will be available on streaming media on January 13 next year. , televised on January 15.

Adapted from the hit Israeli series “Kvodo,” Cranston stars as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose teenage son is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a game of lies, deceit and injustice. A high-stakes game of possible options.

Created by Peter Moffat (“Night Run,” “Justice”) and Robert King & Michelle King (“The Good Wife,” “The Good War”), the first season premiered at the end of last year, and the new The season’s executive was replaced by Joey Hartstone (“The Good Fight”.

The series was announced by CBS Studios in August 2017 and will air on Showtime on December 6, 2020.

