Original title: China Jinhua WTA year-end finals have a good start

Beijing Daily News (Reporter Li Yuanfei) Yesterday, Beijing time, the Chinese women’s doubles team Xu Yifan/Yang Zhaoxuan won the first match of the 2022 WTA (International Women’s Tennis Association) year-end finals with a 2-1 victory over the American team Gauff/Pegula. Welcome to a good start.

In this game, Xu Yifan/Yang Zhaoxuan took the lead in facing the threat of break serve in the second game of the first set. With a 30-0 lead, they were tied at 40 by their opponents. Fortunately, the Chinese combination scored the next key point and kept their first serve. After the crisis, Xu Yifan/Yang Zhaoxuan found a good chance to break serve in the ninth game and scored 3 break points 40-0. Although the American combination scored 3 points in a row, the Chinese girl once again scored the point after 40 draws and completed a key break. Afterwards, they secured their serve and took the lead 6-4. In the second set, Xu Yifan/Yang Zhaoxuan once led 4-2 in game points, but then were chased by Gaofu/Pegula for 4 games and lost 4-6. In the final set, the two sides took the lead. When Xu Yifan/Yang Zhaoxuan won the match point 9-7, Yang Zhaoxuan hit a lucky ball to clean the net and pressurize the line to win the tie-break and win the whole game.

Xu Yifan/Yang Zhaoxuan will face defending champions and top seeds Kregitzkova/Sniakova in their next match. The Czech duo won their first match easily 2-0. When talking about the next game, the Chinese team said that their opponents are very stable, all they can control is their own performance, and they will try their best to play well.

The year-end finals consist of the world‘s top eight singles players and doubles teams. The competition is based on a group round-robin system. Players and teams are divided into two groups. The top two teams in each group will advance to the semifinals. The first place in each group will face each other in the semifinals. Second place in another group.

