Original title: Summary of China League One丨Qingdao Manatee welcomes six consecutive victories, Shenyang City of Liaoning won the key three points

On November 13th, the 29th round of the 2022 China League One ended. Nantong Zhiyun defeated Shanghai Jiading Huilong 4-0, giving Shanghai Jiading Huilong a five-game losing streak. Qingdao Youth Island lost 0-2 to Shenyang City, Liaoning, Qingdao. Youth Island suffered a two-game losing streak. Qingdao Manatee defeated Guangxi Pingguo Halong 3-0, basically locking in the super quota.

In the 30th minute of the first half, Sichuan Jiuniu Edu Garcia scored to help the team break the deadlock; at the beginning of the second half, Suzhou Soochow Hu Mingfei was red, and at the last moment Suzhou was sent off again. The score of the game was 0. -1 Sichuan Jiuniu.

Sichuan Jiuniu refused to take all three points in a losing streak and stabilized the sixth place in the standings, while Suzhou Soochow suffered a two-round unbeaten run in the league.

In the 13th minute of the first half, Liu Yi Shishibo scored a goal to help Kunshan break the deadlock. Then, in the 17th minute, Feng Boyuan headed the goal to expand the score. In the 38th minute, Zibo Cuju Jishengpan scored a goal to bring the goal back; in the 59th minute of the second half, Zhang Yudong of the Kunshan team pushed. The goal was scored to expand the lead to two goals. Then, in the 67th minute, Feng Boyuan of the Kunshan team scored again to complete the brace and help the team to seal the victory. The score was Kunshan 4-1 Zibo Cuju.

The Kunshan team continued to make a 14-game winning streak, and this season has achieved the goal of surpassing; Zibo Cuju suffered a three-game losing streak in the league.

November 12th Nanjing City 0-0 Shijiazhuang Kung Fu In the first half, Nanjing City Zhang Xinlin shot from a long distance to create danger. In the second half, neither side could form a threatening attack. Overall score, Nanjing City 0-0 Shijiazhuang Kung Fu. Nanjing City is undefeated in two rounds of league matches, while Shijiazhuang Kung Fu is undefeated in the last 4 rounds with 2 draws, 2 wins and 4 rounds. Shaanxi Chang’an Athletic 0-2 Heilongjiang Ice City In the first half of the game, Shaanxi Changan Athletic Liu Chaoyang cut inside and shot the center post. In the 53rd and 58th minutes of the second half, Heilongjiang Bingcheng Dominic scored two goals and scored two goals. The overall score, Shaanxi Changan Athletic 0-2 Heilongjiang Bingcheng. Shaanxi Chang’an Athletic suffered two consecutive defeats in the critical stage of the Super League and almost missed the top three this season, while Heilongjiang Bingcheng overcame a strong enemy and took all three points. Beijing Institute of Technology 2-1 Xinjiang Tianshan Snow Leopard In the 27th minute of the first half, Guo Mengyuan of Beijing Institute of Technology scored a goal to help the team break the deadlock, and then in the 38th minute, Xinjiang Tianshan Snow Leopard Aike Baier scored an end shot to equalize the score. In the 48th minute of the second half, Tai Atai scored with a header to help Beijing Institute of Technology take the lead again. The score of the whole game, Beijing Institute of Technology 2-1 Xinjiang Tianshan Snow Leopard. See also Zhang Wailong: The team's hard work deserves praise, Wu Qing is a role model for teenagers_goal_match_player Beijing Institute of Technology finally ushered in its first victory of the season, and Xinjiang Tianshan Snow Leopard suffered its second loss in the past three games. Jiangxi North Gate 0-1 Beijing North Sports University In the 17th minute of the first half, Beijing North Sports University Wei Chaolun dribbled the ball to break through the inverted triangle pass, Wang Haochen pushed and scored, and in the second half, Jiangxi North Gate Peng Hao hit Wei Chaolun in the face and was sent off with a straight red. Overall score, Jiangxi North Gate 0-1 Beijing North Sports University. With this victory, Beijing Beijing Sports University ended its nine-round invincibility, while retaining the hope of relegation this season. November 13th Nantong Zhiyun 4-0 Shanghai Jiading Huilong Only 2 minutes into the opening of the first half, Shanghai Jiading Huilong Xi and Sun Bin gave a gift. In the 34th minute, Nantong Zhiyun Correa scored a goal to expand the lead; in the 53rd minute of the second half, Correa scored another goal to complete a personal brace. In the 62nd minute, Nantong Zhiyunjiang Zilei scored another goal to seal the victory. The overall score, Nantong Zhiyun 4-0 Shanghai Jiading Huilong. Nantong Zhiyun won two consecutive victories and gave Shanghai Jiading Huilong a five-game losing streak. Shanghai Jiading Huilong are only 2 points away from the relegation zone. Qingdao Youth Island 0-2 Liaoning Shenyang City In the 29th minute of the first half, Dimitrov scored the first goal for Shenyang City, Liaoning Province; in the 48th minute of the second half, Xiao Zhi headed to help Shenyang City, Liaoning Province, to get another victory. Kick fly. The overall score, Qingdao Youth Island 0-2 Liaoning Shenyang City. See also Totti on the future, Rome, Var and the final of the Conference Qingdao Youth Island suffered a two-game losing streak, and Liaoning Shenyang City won the key three points in the relegation battle. Qingdao Manatee 3-0 Guangxi Pingguo Halong In the 14th minute of the first half, Qingdao Manatee Zheng Long took the lead, knocked down the opponent’s defender in the penalty area and scored a goal. Then, in the 20th minute, Pan Yuchen helped Qingdao Manatee to expand the score. In the 55th minute of the second half, Xie Wenneng pushed an empty goal to help Qingdao Manatee seal the victory. , The whole score, Qingdao Manatee 3-0 Guangxi Pingguo Halong. Qinghai Manatee won six consecutive victories and was basically determined to succeed in rushing to the Super League. The 30th round of the 2022 Chinese League One will be played on November 20, At that time, the football channel will bring live broadcasts to the fans, welcome to watch.Return to Sohu, see more

