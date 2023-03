China three-person basketball Asian Cup lineup

#中国三人纽约Asian Cup Lineup# @中国三人球球国际 announced the Chinese three-person basketball Asian Cup lineup, will participate in the 23-year three-person basketball Asian Cup, the specific list of players and team groups

Men’s team: Zhu Yuanbo, Yan Peng, Guo Hanyu, Zhou Yanxu;

Group A: Mongolia, Singapore, winner of qualifying group A

Group B: Japan, Australia, winner of qualifying group B

Group C: China, India, winner of qualifying group C

Group D: Philippines, Qatar, winner of qualifying group D

Women’s team: Zhang Lingge, Zhang Yi, Chen Yujie, Zhang Jianping.

Group A: China, Iran, Philippines

Group B: Japan, Chinese Taipei, Singapore

Group C: Mongolia, Malaysia, winner of qualifying group A

Group D: Thailand, Qatar, winner of qualifying group B

The competition will be held in Singapore from March 29 to April 2.

(Tong Heng)

