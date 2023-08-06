China’s Three-Person Women’s Basketball Team Wins Championship, Wang Lili Named MVP

China‘s Three-Person Women’s Basketball Team Claims World Championship Title

Yichang, Hubei Province – In a thrilling showdown at the 2023 FIBA Women’s 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament, China‘s women’s basketball team narrowly defeated Australia to secure the championship. The event, which took place at Quyuan Square in Zigui, Yichang City, witnessed the stellar performance of Wang Lili, who was also crowned the Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Comprising Wang Lili, Zhang Zhiting, Huang Kun, and Chen Yujie, the Chinese team showcased their prowess throughout the tournament, emerging victorious against formidable opponents. The victory marked the Chinese team’s fifth championship win in this season’s series, cementing their position at the top of the global rankings.

The women’s series, deemed as the most prestigious points match in the FIBA Women’s 3-on-3 Basketball competition, follows the World Cup and the Intercontinental Cup in terms of ranking. This season, China‘s three-person basketball national women’s team joined forces with the joint team (Sc. Yuanda team) to compete in various multi-station competitions, achieving outstanding results. Their objective of securing a spot in the Olympics is now within reach.

Following their triumph in Yichang, the Chinese team will return to Beijing for a brief period of rest before embarking on their journey to the WS annual finals in Ulaanbaatar in September. The U23 women’s team will take over from the adult team, continuing their participation in the upcoming series.

The victory has brought immense pride to the nation, and the Chinese women’s basketball team is receiving accolades for their exceptional performance. The team has consistently demonstrated their talent on both national and international platforms, garnering widespread acclaim.

While the Chinese team basks in their triumph, they will continue to strive for excellence in the upcoming series, aiming to maintain their dominance in the world of women’s basketball.

