He Who Has a Heart Wins: The Resilience and Adaptation of Hong Kong’s Business Community

Title: Hang Lung Properties’ Chairman, Chen Qizong, Speaks on Hong Kong’s Adaptation to Shifting Global Landscape

Subtitle: Chen Qizong emphasizes the importance of mastering Mandarin and Hong Kong’s resilience amidst geopolitical changes

Hong Kong, China – Chen Qizong, the chairman of Hang Lung Properties, recently sat down with Guandian New Media to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing Hong Kong in the midst of a changing global landscape. With his expertise in real estate and deep understanding of Hong Kong’s economic dynamics, Chen shared his insights on the city’s adaptation strategies and the importance of mastering Mandarin for future business success.

In the interview, Chen Qizong highlighted the unique position of Hong Kong as both a frontier and the heart of an economy. He emphasized that as geopolitical and other influences continue to shape the world, Hong Kong, as a middleman, needs to adapt to the current conditions. Chen believes that large-scale globalization will give way to regionalism, and Hong Kong must adjust its trade connections to remain relevant.

Chen Qizong expressed his concern about the division in the world and suggested that Hong Kong, being at the forefront, has felt the impact of these changes. He called for the local business community to embrace new trade routes and connections while maintaining its strengths. Chen urged Hong Kong residents to learn new languages, particularly Mandarin, given the increasing importance of Mainland China as a source of funds.

The Hang Lung Properties chairman emphasized the need for Hong Kong to transition from predominantly English-speaking to Mandarin-speaking, as the flow of funds shifts from Western countries to mainland China. Chen noted that historically, the British government had intentionally isolated Hong Kong from the mainland by preserving Cantonese culture. However, with the changing economic landscape, he believes it is crucial for Hong Kong people to master Mandarin to effectively engage with mainland investors and businesses.

Chen Qizong’s dedication to promoting Mandarin proficiency among Hong Kong residents is evident in his personal journey. Over the years, he has improved his Mandarin significantly, drawing praise from economists and colleagues alike. Chen envisions a future where Hong Kong’s funds and opportunities reside in mainland China, reinforcing the necessity for locals to adapt and embrace Mandarin as their lingua franca.

Reflecting on recent trends in the family office business, Chen Qizong expressed disappointment in those who sought opportunities in Singapore, perceiving it as a safer haven compared to Hong Kong. He considers Hong Kong the safest place for investments and believes that those who opted for Singapore lacked foresight. He also criticized colleagues who invested heavily in the United Kingdom, deeming their actions as unwise given the uncertainties surrounding Brexit.

Chen Qizong’s valuable insights shed light on Hong Kong’s adaptive strategies and the importance of embracing linguistic and cultural transitions to thrive in an evolving global landscape. As a prominent figure in the real estate industry, his perspective offers valuable guidance for businesses navigating geopolitical changes and harnessing opportunities in the years to come.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

