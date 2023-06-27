China’s Yin Ruoning wins US Women’s PGA Championship

Chinese player Yin Ruoning wins US Women’s PGA Championship 2023-06-27 14:37:33.0 Source: Xinhuanet

On the 25th, in the PGA Championship of the Women’s Professional Golf Grand Slam in New Jersey, the 20-year-old Chinese rookie Yin Ruoning won the championship with her outstanding performance in the final round, becoming the second woman after Feng Shanshan to win the Women’s Professional Golf Grand Slam Champion of the Chinese golf national team.

In the final round, Irish player Maguire, who had previously been the leader, made frequent mistakes, while Yin Ruoning played steadily all the way. After catching four “birdies” in the final round, she finally surrendered a 67, with a total score of 276 and 8 under par, beating Japan’s Yuka Sasao by one stroke and winning her first Grand Slam champion. Another Chinese player, Lin Xiyu, once rushed to the top of the leaderboard in the final round, but made a “bogey” on the crucial 18th hole, and finally tied for third place with a total score of 278 and 6 under par.

“When I was on the tee of the 18th hole, I knew I had to make a ‘birdie’ on this hole to win the championship, and I’m glad I did.” Yin Ruoning said, “Today, I didn’t think too much, thanks to my parents, And the fans who support me, I wouldn’t be where I am today without you, I love you.”

Yin Ruoning will pass the qualifying examination to join the US Ladies Professional Golf Tour (LPGA) at the end of 2021. After a short adaptation period, she will start to emerge in the international arena. At the LPGA Los Angeles Open in April this year, she won the first LPGA championship trophy in her career.

Feng Shanshan won the 2012 LPGA Championship and became the first member of China‘s national golf team to win a women’s golf major.

