Carnival stock analysis: Cruise boom at AIDA and Co. ensures increasing sales. Top performers in the S&P500!

Carnival Corporation is one of the world‘s largest cruise lines, headquartered in Miami, Florida. The Company operates a fleet of cruise ships under various brands including Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises and many more. With a total of over 100 ships, the fleet is almost unrivaled worldwide.

Carnival Corporation was founded in 1972 and has since become a leader in the cruise industry. It offers guests a variety of destinations around the world, from the Caribbean to Europe to Alaska and Asia. Asia is considered to be the region with future growth potential, and regular vacation trips to Alaska, i.e. without a ship, are of course also possible at any time.

With its various brands, Carnival Corporation appeals to different target groups and offers a wide range of cruise experiences, from family-friendly ships with extensive entertainment options to luxurious cruise ships with first-class service. But also “package tours” without a ship, which accounts for almost 50 percent of all bookings by the company.

Carnival Corporation places great importance on the safety of its passengers and the environmental sustainability of its fleet. The company has implemented strict safety standards and policies to ensure guests can enjoy their journey in a safe environment. In addition, Carnival Corporation is taking steps to reduce its environmental footprint by using the latest energy efficiency and waste management technologies. In the industry there is already the first ship that is operated with hydrogen and other pilot projects with LNG or electrical energy.

In addition to the cruise business, Carnival Corporation is also involved in community activities and supports various charities around the world. The company has established programs to promote education, environmental protection and medical care in order to make a positive contribution to the communities in which it operates. This point is strongly represented on the homepage.

In this video we talk about the opportunities for travelers and about the latest quarterly figures, which are facing a strong countermovement to the corona losses. Has the share already gotten out of the “worst” or even gone too far in the run-up to the balance sheet?

Roland Jegen will find an answer from a technical point of view and show it in the Freestoxx tool.

These and all other US stocks can be traded commission-free with no spread surcharge in the Freestoxx range:

The Carnival analysis video

In the “US Stocks in Focus” format, Roland Jegen and Andreas Bernstein regularly take a closer look at US stocks. Today Carnival is the topic of the day, here is the video:

The analyzes concentrate on fundamental data as well as on the chart technique. What can be expected in the future? You can get all the insights in our video!

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for up-to-the-minute analysis and charting on US stocks:

Follow us on Twitter for regular stock updates:

More stock news, stock prices and predictions: Detailed analyses



Risk Notice

This article is the personal opinion of the author. It is for information only. These analyzes must not be interpreted as investment or financial advice. An investment decision regarding any securities or other financial instruments requires background knowledge of your personal situation, which the author does not know. This content is out of date and will not be updated once published.

Every investment involves risk. Every investor should check, if possible with the help of an external advisor, whether these financial instruments are suitable for his personal situation. Profits made on a demo account are not a guarantee of future profits. Using leverage involves the risk of losing more than the total balance of the account. You are under no obligation to use leverage.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

