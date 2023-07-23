Chinese Diving Team Dominates the Swimming World Championships with 12 Gold Medals, including Mixed Doubles Victory

Cheng Wentao and Shi Haoyu of the Chinese diving team dominated the mixed doubles championship at the Swimming World Championships, securing a gold medal and contributing to China‘s impressive haul of 12 gold medals. The synchronized swimming and diving events reached their climax on July 22 in Fukuoka, Japan.

Cheng Wentao and Shi Haoyu performed exceptionally well in the synchronized swimming mixed doubles free choice final, scoring an impressive 225.1020 points to clinch the gold medal. Their flawless execution and powerful moves impressed the judges, solidifying their victory. This triumph follows their bronze medal win in the same event at the 2022 Budapest Swimming World Championships.

In the preliminary rounds, Cheng Wentao’s partner Shi Haoyu topped the rankings, displaying the highest level of difficulty in their routine. Their performance in the finals showcased a modified routine, incorporating adjustments and new movements that ultimately led to their success.

Shi Haoyu’s achievements at this World Championships go beyond his gold medal in mixed doubles. He also won the collective skills optional final, becoming the first Chinese male synchronized swimmer to claim a gold medal at the global competition. Shi Haoyu expressed that the experience gained from this championship greatly enhanced his mental endurance, as waiting for scores proved to be a particularly challenging aspect of the competition.

In the diving events, Zhu Zifeng and Lin Shan of the Chinese team shone in the mixed doubles 3-meter springboard final. They consistently performed at a high level throughout the five rounds, earning a total of 326.10 points to secure the gold medal. This victory marked the 12th gold for the Chinese diving team at the World Championships.

Lian Junjie and Yang Hao, also representing China, participated in the men’s single 10-meter platform diving final. Despite some errors in their performances, they managed to secure the silver and bronze medals, respectively. Australian diver Cahill Russo claimed the gold medal in this event. Yang Hao noted that he faced physical challenges before the competition, impacting his overall performance.

Overall, the Chinese Synchronized Swimming Team finished the World Championships with an impressive tally of 3 golds, 1 silver, and 1 bronze medal. The Chinese Diving Team stood out with an astonishing performance, securing a total of 12 golds, 4 silvers, and 3 bronzes.

