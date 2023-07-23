Urso approves the innovation agreement with Infineon Technologies Italy

Investment of 8 million euros

The Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo bearapproved the signing of the agreement for the innovation of the “Intelligent Reliability 4.0” program which has as its objective the improvement of the reliability of systems and electronic components in the automotive sector through the use of artificial intelligence, to be implemented in the Abruzzo, Emilia Romagna and Veneto regions.

The project was presented by the company Infineon Technologies Italiain collaboration with Tekne, the National Interuniversity Consortium for Nanoelectronics and the University of L’Aquila and concerns, in particular, the development and research of autonomous driving systems, power electronic systems and car batteries and transistors based on gallium nitride.

The proposal, with a strong innovative and technological relevance, represents the Italian component of the homonymous European project in response to the ECSEL JU 2019 call “Innovation Action”, a fundamental program of the European industrial strategy in the field of electronics.

The agreement provides for a total investment of approx 8 million euros for which the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy makes available over 2,240,000 euros in subsidized loans. The Abruzzo and Emilia Romagna Regions will participate financially for a total amount of approximately 143,000 euros.

The agreement will be managed by Mediocredito Centrale on behalf of the Ministry.

