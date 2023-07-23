Home » Public excavation for Kuchta? He needs it, Priske knows what he’s doing, the expert praises the Sparta coach
Sports

Public excavation for Kuchta? He needs it, Priske knows what he’s doing, the expert praises the Sparta coach

by admin

The masters get down to business. Sparta will start the new season of the Fortuna League with a duel with Sigma Olomouc. And in the attack, he will have to do without Tomáš Čvančara, who is already playing in Germany. Victor Olatunji joined the offensive line from Liberec, while Václav Sejk claimed a place in the squad. However, Jan Kuchta should remain the number one player, but during the preparation he heard a dig from coach Brian Priske. “Kuchta is a player who can easily fall into lethargy, so he needs this. If the coach tells him in the cabin, he won’t do anything to him, but when it comes to the public, he will draw attention,” says former national team player Jan Rajnoch in the Přímák program on Sport.cz.

See also  Shaanxi lost to Sichuan in the third round of the Women's Super League

You may also like

Ramón “Primitivo” Maradiaga Departs Real Sociedad: Club Scrambles...

New Zealand had to leave hotel after fire

«Parents who think they are stars»- breaking latest...

World Cup NOW: Sweden should be confident despite...

the UNFP calls for “respect for signed contracts”...

The Swedish soccer players defeated the outsider South...

San Diego Padres Dominate Detroit Tigers in Franchise...

Football World Cup: Sweden avoids opening defeat –...

PSG interested in Ghanaian winger Ernest Nuamah

Women’s World Cup 2023: Sweden net late winner...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy