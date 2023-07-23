Public excavation for Kuchta? He needs it, Priske knows what he’s doing, the expert praises the Sparta coach

The masters get down to business. Sparta will start the new season of the Fortuna League with a duel with Sigma Olomouc. And in the attack, he will have to do without Tomáš Čvančara, who is already playing in Germany. Victor Olatunji joined the offensive line from Liberec, while Václav Sejk claimed a place in the squad. However, Jan Kuchta should remain the number one player, but during the preparation he heard a dig from coach Brian Priske. “Kuchta is a player who can easily fall into lethargy, so he needs this. If the coach tells him in the cabin, he won’t do anything to him, but when it comes to the public, he will draw attention,” says former national team player Jan Rajnoch in the Přímák program on Sport.cz.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

