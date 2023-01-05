Chinese Football Association Cup quarter-finals kick off 2023-01-05 11:34:59.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Wang Hengzhi

The first round of the quarter-finals of the 2022 Chinese Football Association Cup will be played in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province on the 4th. Shandong Taishan team defeated the new Chinese Super League champions Wuhan Sanzhen team and Shanghai Shenhua team 5:1. Victory over the Cangzhou Lions.

Wuhan Three Towns team and Shandong Taishan Team kept the championship suspense to the end in this season’s Chinese Super League. In the end, the two teams scored the same points, and Wuhan Three Towns team won the championship with the advantage of 5 goal difference. In this round of the FA Cup, the Chinese Super League champions and runners-up met on a narrow road; the Shandong Taishan team sent a double foreign aid lineup, and the Wuhan three-town team not only had foreign teachers and foreign aid all on vacation, but the local main force also basically truce.

The Shandong Taishan team won this game 3:1. Teenager Tao Qianglong took the lead with a long shot for Wuhan Sanzhen team shortly after the start, and Shandong Taishan team did not equalize the score until the end of the first half with Song Long. Changing sides to fight again, Liu Yang came off the bench to help Shandong Taishan overtake the score, and Liu Binbin sealed the victory for the team before the end of the second half.

The match between the Shanghai Shenhua team and the Cangzhou Lions team became a “youth army” battle. Both teams sent many U23 (including U21) players to start the game. In the end, the Shanghai Shenhua team won 5:1.

The first round of the other two quarter-finals will be held on the 5th. The Shanghai Haigang team will face the Chengdu Rongcheng team, and the Zhejiang team will face the Jinan Xingzhou team.