China News Service, Beijing, August 2 (Reporter Xing Chong) Chinese golf star, Grand Slam champion and former world number one Feng Shanshan announced her official retirement on August 2 on her personal social media platform. Next, she will lead the Chinese national team to the Asian Games and the Olympic Games as the head coach of the Chinese national training team.

Feng Shanshan was born in Guangzhou on August 5, 1989. In 2007, she passed the qualification examination and obtained the membership of the US Ladies Professional Golf Tour (LPGA). She is the first LPGA full-card player in mainland China. During her 15-year career, she played a leading role in Chinese golf. Achieved several milestone breakthroughs.

In 2012, Feng Shanshan won the LPGA Championship, which is the first time that a registered golfer of the China Golf Association has won the four major championships. In 2016 she won a bronze medal at the Rio Olympics, China‘s first golf Olympic medal. In November 2017, Feng Shanshan became the world‘s No. 1 and has been “behind the ball” for 23 consecutive weeks. During her career, Feng Shanshan has won a total of 22 championship titles on the PGA Tour, European Tour, Japanese Tour and other international events, including 10 LPGA championships.

Looking back on her entire career, Feng Shanshan said she was proud and would give herself 100 points. “In the past, I usually scored 85 points for the year, at most 90 points, to give myself some space, because golf is such a sport that you need to constantly surpass yourself and constantly strive to become a better version of yourself. But when I first started playing, The goal is just to get into the LPGA. I’ve been doing it all the time and I’ve made it all the way to this point. So I’m very proud of my entire career, and now I’ll give myself a 100.”

At present, Feng Shanshan has officially served as the head coach of the Chinese national training team women’s team, and has led the team to participate in two training camps. She said that she will use international experience and Chinese golf conditions to gradually sort out a training system that is most suitable for Chinese players.

“Now as the head coach of the national women’s training team preparing for the Hangzhou Asian Games, I will coordinate with the national team to arrange training time and help them approach their respective goals. I hope that more outstanding domestic players can go abroad, and more people from China‘s world number one and an Olympic medalist, even a gold medal,” Feng Shanshan said.

In addition, Feng Shanshan said that she will continue to work on youth training and golf popularization, so that more people can have the opportunity to try golf. “I hope we can also form a ‘legion effect’ of Chinese players in the professional arena in the future.” (End)