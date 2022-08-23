On August 23, Beijing time, the Chinese Volleyball Association announced on its official website the list of Chinese teams competing in the 2022 Men’s Volleyball World Championships.
Head Coach: Wu Sheng
Main attack: Zhang Jingyin, Yu Yuantai, Zhang Binglong, Wang Bin;
Secondary attack: Peng Shikun, Li Yongzhen, Zhang Zhejia, Miao Ruantong;
Correspondence: Zhang Guanhua, Dai Qingyao;
Second Biography: Yu Yaochen, Liu Meng;
Free people: Yang Yiming, Yang Tianyuan.
The 2022 Men’s Volleyball World Championships will be held in Slovenia and Poland from August 26 to September 11. A total of 24 teams have qualified for the main competition. The Chinese men’s volleyball team is in Group E with Italy, Canada and Turkey. Group A consists of Ukraine, Serbia, Tunisia, Puerto Rico, Group B consists of Brazil, Japan, Cuba, Qatar, Group C consists of Poland, the United States, Mexico, Bulgaria, Group D consists of France, Slovenia, Germany, Cameroon, and Group F consists of Argentina , Iran, Netherlands, Egypt. In the group stage, Groups A and C are held in Katowice, Poland, and Groups B, D, E, and F are held in Ljubljana, Slovenia.
The first stage of the group stage will be a single round-robin competition, and the top two and the best four third-placed teams in each group will advance to the top 16. The second stage consists of 1/8 finals, 1/4 finals, semi-finals and finals. The semi-finals and finals were held in Katowice, Poland.
Attachment: Chinese men’s volleyball group match schedule (Beijing time):
August 27th 17:00 Chinese Men’s Volleyball Team VS Turkish Men’s Volleyball Team
August 29th 17:00 Chinese Men’s Volleyball Team VS Canadian Men’s Volleyball Team
September 1st 03:15 Chinese Men’s Volleyball Team VS Italian Men’s Volleyball TeamReturn to Sohu, see more
Editor:
Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.