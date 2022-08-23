Home Sports Chinese men’s volleyball team officially announced the World Championship lineup Zhang Jingyin led Zhang Zhejia and Dai Qingyao selected_Poland_On_Including
Original title: Chinese men’s volleyball team officially announced the World Championship lineup Zhang Jingyin led Zhang Zhejia and Dai Qingyao selected

On August 23, Beijing time, the Chinese Volleyball Association announced on its official website the list of Chinese teams competing in the 2022 Men’s Volleyball World Championships.

Head Coach: Wu Sheng

Main attack: Zhang Jingyin, Yu Yuantai, Zhang Binglong, Wang Bin;

Secondary attack: Peng Shikun, Li Yongzhen, Zhang Zhejia, Miao Ruantong;

Correspondence: Zhang Guanhua, Dai Qingyao;

Second Biography: Yu Yaochen, Liu Meng;

Free people: Yang Yiming, Yang Tianyuan.

The 2022 Men’s Volleyball World Championships will be held in Slovenia and Poland from August 26 to September 11. A total of 24 teams have qualified for the main competition. The Chinese men’s volleyball team is in Group E with Italy, Canada and Turkey. Group A consists of Ukraine, Serbia, Tunisia, Puerto Rico, Group B consists of Brazil, Japan, Cuba, Qatar, Group C consists of Poland, the United States, Mexico, Bulgaria, Group D consists of France, Slovenia, Germany, Cameroon, and Group F consists of Argentina , Iran, Netherlands, Egypt. In the group stage, Groups A and C are held in Katowice, Poland, and Groups B, D, E, and F are held in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

The first stage of the group stage will be a single round-robin competition, and the top two and the best four third-placed teams in each group will advance to the top 16. The second stage consists of 1/8 finals, 1/4 finals, semi-finals and finals. The semi-finals and finals were held in Katowice, Poland.

Attachment: Chinese men’s volleyball group match schedule (Beijing time):

August 27th 17:00 Chinese Men’s Volleyball Team VS Turkish Men’s Volleyball Team

August 29th 17:00 Chinese Men’s Volleyball Team VS Canadian Men’s Volleyball Team

September 1st 03:15 Chinese Men's Volleyball Team VS Italian Men's Volleyball Team

