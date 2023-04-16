Chinese sports again scandal Shanghai, Jiangsu men’s basketball team’s match-fixing rushed to the hot search | CBA match-fixing | CBA league | Shanghai men’s basketball team

[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, April 15, 2023]On April 14th, in the CBA playoffs, the Shanghai men’s basketball team played against the Jiangsu men’s basketball team. In the last 2 minutes, the Jiangsu team made 5 consecutive mistakes, allowing the Shanghai team to overtake With a narrow victory, the term “match-fixing” rushed to the top of the hot search list, and the Chinese Basketball Association announced an investigation under the pressure of public opinion.

The live video of the online event showed that in the last minute and 33 seconds, the Jiangsu men’s basketball team led the Shanghai team by 4 points at 100:96. However, a strange thing happened. From 1 minute 37 seconds to the last 47 seconds, the Jiangsu team made 5 turnovers within 50 seconds. Offensive score.

In less than a minute, the Shanghai men’s basketball team scored 10 points in a row, overtaking the Jiangsu men’s basketball team. In the end, they narrowly won 108:104 and advanced to the quarterfinals. They will face the Shenzhen Men’s Basketball Team in the eight-to-four match.

In addition, the video screen showed that when the Jiangsu men’s basketball team made consecutive mistakes, the head coach Li Nan did not change his face and did not call any timeout. The manager sitting next to him covered his mouth with his hands and snickered.

After the game, the fans were full of criticism, and the term “match-fixing” rushed to the top of the hot search list. Key words such as “Li Nan”, “Jiangsu men’s basketball team made consecutive mistakes at the last moment”, “Suzhou Kendia”, “Jiangsu Kendia”, “Shanghai men’s basketball team defeated Jiangsu men’s basketball team” and “CBA” are also at the forefront of the hot search list.

In the online video, a Shanghai man watching the game yelled: “As a Shanghai fan, I can’t stand it anymore. It’s so fucking fake. Give me back the 500 yuan ticket.” (Click to watch the video)

“In the epic 1 minute in the history of the CBA, match-fixing was publicly played, and the show was not played! One minute of consecutive mistakes was beaten 10:0, the head coach Li Nan was as steady as Mount Tai, and did not call for any timeout. Is such a CBA worth watching? What is the feeling of the Chinese Basketball Association?”

“Frozen three feet is not a one-day cold. League match-fixing is common. When this thing is widespread, the so-called law does not blame the public, and the so-called accumulation of hard work is nothing more than that. And the reason for the prevalence is also clear at a glance: because there are no fake matches. The money comes fast. A lot of people who play basketball don’t love basketball, they love money. Basketball is how they get money.”

“This is definitely the most outrageous match-fixing in the history of basketball. It’s unheard of and unseen. It’s too blatant. The Chinese Basketball Association issued an announcement: requiring the CBA to thoroughly investigate the third match between the Shanghai Men’s Basketball Team and Suzhou Kendia! Yao Ming can’t sit still and will never tolerate it.” The match-fixing is so obvious, the audience is not blind.”

“It can only be said that Chinese basketball is indeed hopeless. Today’s Chinese football is the future of Chinese basketball. At least Chinese football will play match-fixing, and basketball is too lazy to play.”

In the face of strong public opinion, at 1:17 a.m. on April 15, the Chinese Basketball Association issued a statement saying that it had instructed China Basketball Federation (Beijing) Sports Co., Ltd. to investigate the game and asked the two clubs to report the game in writing. .

