Defending champion Finland defeats Hungary – sport.ORF.at

Austria’s next opponent Finland only celebrated a clear favorite win at the Ice Hockey World Championship on Friday thanks to a strong final third. The world champion and World Cup host won 7-1 against Hungary in Tampere and with another win on Saturday (3:20 p.m., live on ORF1) against the Austrian Ice Hockey Association (ÖEHV) team, he can secure the expected quarter-finals entry.

The Finns struggled more than expected with the outsider for two thirds and were only 2-1 up thanks to goals from Mikko Lehtonen (13′) and Kaapo Kakko (24’/PP) and Balazs Sebok (27′). Thanks to five goals in the final third, the defending champion still won clearly. Hungary is still on two points and will play Austria on Monday (7.20 p.m., live on ORF Sport +) to stay in the A World Cup.

Slovenia is still the only team without points in this World Cup. Slovenia put up a tough fight against Latvia in Group B in Riga, but were beaten 3-2. KAC legionnaire Riharts Bukarts (12′), Kaspars Daugavins (32’/PP) and Roberts Bukarts (38′) scored the goals of the second World Cup host, Anze Kuralt (28′) and Miha Verlic (40′) scored for Slovenia. . In the evening game, Kazakhstan defeated Slovakia 4-3 after a penalty shootout.

More to the Ice Hockey World Championship