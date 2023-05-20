ANSA – Salary maneuver, Juventus referred by Chinè: violation of sporting loyalty disputed

The club was deferred for direct and objective liability. The violation of sporting loyalty has been contested.

In the aftermath of the painful elimination in the Europa League, the Juventus he also has to deal with the quarrels of sports justice that risk rewriting the standings of the current championship, as well as heavily influencing the next one as well.

As reported by the ANSA agency, the federal prosecutor Giuseppe Chine referred Juventus in the context of the salary maneuver: disputed the violation of article 4.1, therefore of sporting loyalty. The club was deferred for direct and objective liability “for the acts and behaviors put in place by its managers”.

However, that of the salary maneuver (divided into two sections) is not the only line of investigation involving the black and white club, also referred for the relations maintained with some agents and for the partnership with six other clubs (Sampdoria, Atalanta, Sassuolo, Udinese, Bologna and Cagliari)subject to investigation by the Federal Prosecutor.

The referral also took place for Andrea Agnelli (at the time of the disputed facts, chairman of the Board of Directors), Pavel Nedved (former vice president), Fabio Paratici, Federico Cherubini, Giovanni Manna (then director of the Under 23), Paolo Morganti (head of Football Operations) e Stefano Braghin (ds of the youth sector at the time): everyone is accused of violating article 4 paragraph 1 of the sports justice code.

The proceeding against Juventus and its former managers, again as reported by ANSA, is scheduled for the month of June.

Monday, on the other hand, will be a field day as regards the capital gains case, with the second ruling by the Federal Court of Appeal which could inflict a new penalty in the standings after the previous -15, subject to remodulation as established by the CONI Guarantee College.