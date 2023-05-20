Adidas relies on Pharrell for a new version of the Samba sneakers

Adidas entrusts Pharrell with the collection of Samba sneakers

Adidas has introduced in its Humanrace Samba Colors by Pharrell collection, a line of trainers created in collaboration with the musician Pharrell Williams, which comes in a variety of colors that represent the diversity and energy of the human being. This collection was born from the desire to celebrate the heritage of the classic silhouette of Adidas shoes, combined with Pharrell’s passion for luxury and bright colors.

While the “Samba” model traditionally features a suede toe cap, Pharrell elevated the silhouette by using a premium leather upper and leather laces sourced from Ecco Leather, a manufacturer specializing in high-end and innovative leathers. The raw materials, coming from the Netherlands, are transformed into skins of Adidas Samba Leather through the use of Ecco Leather’s water-saving tanning technology, which saves 20 liters of water for each leather produced, ensuring a longer life of the color and better performance. The extended tongue is a tribute to the shoe’s sporting history and the incomparable brand tradition in the field of football.

The collection starts with a traditional black or white base and includes a variety of monochromatic colours, such as yellow, orange, pink, lilac, red and exclusive Humanrace green. To fully capture the range of colors and high quality materials present in the collection, Adidas has entrusted the advertising campaign to Scheltens & Abbenes, whose preview images reveal the Charcoal, White and Terracotta colors that will be released later.

Adidas and Pharrell Williams have already collaborated in the past for Superstar and Nmd shoes. In 2022 they launched “Humanrace Samba” in two different colours. The Humanrace Samba Colors by Pharrell collection is available on adidas.it, humanrace.com and at the Extra Butter stores in New York City and Offspring in London.

