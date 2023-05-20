Cannes: Harrison Ford, ‘I’m tired but it’s not goodbye’ – Cinema

news-txt”>

There is a melancholy atmosphere in the hall and the ovations, the following of the fans, the Raiders March intoned from memory to deceive the wait for his arrival only make it worse. Then he comes. Harrison Ford, and a smile is enough to knock everyone out.

Eighty years old, the actor returned to play the adventurer archaeologist Indiana Jones in the fifth and final chapter of one of the most popular sagas in cinema. Indiana Jones and the Quadrant of Destiny will be in theaters from June 28, meanwhile yesterday evening during the official premiere at the Cannes Film Festival he was given an honorary Palme d’Or by surprise. “The warmth of this place, the welcome I’m getting is unimaginable, it makes me feel very good,” thanked Ford with glittering eyes in front of the adoring press. His age is a date in the passport, because the estate of the star of Blade Runner, Star Wars, Indiana Jones and countless other titles, is a case study. “The whole cast supported me because of my seniority. The shooting of the film was something magical”, he reiterates alongside his colleague Mads Mikkelsen who had just said mercilessly “when the first Indiana Jones came out, I was hardly born”.

In the film, an adrenaline-pumping adventure around the world, which seems ideally to do a sort of crossover with James Bond so much the character resembles the 007 par excellence, Ford has been rejuvenated with special effects, a de-aging to which the actor he didn’t believe much until he saw the result.

There was a risk of doing something just to please the business by recalling one of the most popular characters to the screen once again, and it was also great, like, among other things, the many negative criticisms that are arriving after the Cannes premiere (“a tired sequel” writes Screen for example), “but when they made me read the script I couldn’t find anything better”, says Ford. Director James Mangold (in place of Steven Spielberg for the first time) talks about the “so many expectations on this title and the responsibility he felt by handling something that is legendary in everyone’s imagination. Nonetheless I tried to make something that I could feel mine too”.