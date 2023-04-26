Chinese Super League Comprehensive | Qingdao Manatee wins Beijing Guoan Wuhan three towns lore Meizhou Hakka 2023-04-26 10:13:51.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Liu Yangtao

The 2023 Chinese Super League will start three contests in the third round on the 25th. In the focus match, the Qingdao Manatee team defeated the Beijing Guoan team 3:1 under the leadership of three foreign players, and the Wuhan Sanzhen team defeated the Meizhou Hakka team 2:1 with Xie Pengfei’s stoppage time lore.

Qingdao Manatee played at home against Beijing Guoan. In the 10th minute, a Beijing Guoan player handballed in the penalty area, Qingdao Manatee got a penalty kick, and Saric made a penalty kick. In the 26th minute, Andrejevic volleyed and scored near the penalty area line, helping Qingdao Manatee to take a 2-0 lead. In the 46th minute, Beijing Guoan made a mistake in the backcourt, and Kang Gua rushed to the goal with a small angle shot and scored another victory for Qingdao Manatee. Although Beijing Guoan relied on De Sousa to get back a goal in the second half, they were unable to save the defeat in the end, and they did not have a victory in the new season.

Wuhan Three Towns challenged Meizhou Hakka away. In the 38th minute, Wuhan Sanzhen got a corner kick and Yan Dinghao scored with a header. In the 41st minute, Meizhou Hakka sent a free kick in the frontcourt. Dugalic scored with a barb in the chaotic battle to equalize the score. Since then, neither side has been able to break the deadlock until the 92nd minute, when Xie Pengfei got the ball in the penalty area and volleyed from a small angle with his right foot to score from a close angle.

In another game, the Shandong Taishan team defeated the Zhejiang team 2:1.