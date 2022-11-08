Original title: Chinese Super League-Lin Liangming headed a pass and Mamba scored Dalian 2-0 deep foot

At 20:00 on November 8th, Beijing time, the last match of the 24th round of the 2022 Chinese Super League will be held at the Wuyuanhe Stadium in Haikou. The two sides are Shenzhen and Dalian. In the second half, Lin Liangming first broke the balance of the field with a header, and then assisted Mamba with a header. In the end, the Shenzhen team lost 0-2 to the Dalian natives. Dalian overtook Shenzhen by 1 point in the standings, ranking 12th.

In the last round of Shenzu, with the excellent performance of Alessandrini, it not only ended the 14-round unbeaten of the opponent Zhejiang team, but also overtook the Cangzhou Lions and Dalian people, and rose to 12th in the standings. The Dalian people took the initiative to rotate in the last round. Although they lost to Shanghai Haigang, the main force got a rest. Obviously, the Dalian people’s goal for this game is to take all 3 points. As long as the Dalian natives win this battle, they will re-press the Shenzhen Football Club with a 1-point advantage.

In the 8th minute, the Dalian native succeeded in a counter-attack on the spot in the frontcourt. Shang Yin made an inverted triangle pass from the bottom right from the bottom. Sun Guowen pushed the ball from the penalty area, and the ball was blocked by Sun Ke, who was defending. In the 9th minute, Achim Peng picked the ball out of the three-person circle at the top of the penalty area and sent the ball to the left rib. Sun Ke inserted it to form a single-handed ball, but it was a pity that Sun Ke was offside first. In the 13th minute, Fei Yu headed the ball to the outside of the penalty area on the right, Shang Yin got the ball and knocked horizontally. In the 16th minute, Alessandrini took a free kick near the corner flag area on the right to the front post. Li Yuan jumped in to grab the spot, and Dalian goalkeeper Wu Yan took the lead to hold the ball under him.

In the 19th minute, Li Yuanyi sent a straight pass from the midfield, Mi Haolun made a pass from the bottom from the left, Achim Peng unloaded the ball in front of the goal and turned to shoot obliquely from the far corner. The ball rolled out of the baseline against the post. 1 minute later, He Yupeng kicked down Alessandrini, the deep foot core who launched the counterattack, from behind in the midfield. The referee Zhen Wei showed mercy and only showed He Yupeng a yellow card. In the 30th minute, the Dalian native won a free kick in front of the penalty area on the left. Fei Yu took the penalty and shot directly. The ball went around the wall and went slightly higher than the crossbar. In the 34th minute, Zhang Yuan passed from the middle to the left, and Alexandrini made a pass from the left. Wu Yan grabbed the ball in front of Achim Peng.

In the 37th minute, Lin Liangming grabbed the ball from the left side of the frontcourt and Ye Lijiang got the ball, cut inside the penalty area, dodged Li Yuanyi’s tackle, kicked a low shot from the near corner, and the ball went wide. In the 40th minute, Shenzu quickly took a free kick, Sun Ke made a cross from the right, and Zheng Dalun, who was unmarked in the penalty area, shook his head and missed the goal. In the 42nd minute, the deep foot defender Ye Lijiang made a clearance not far, and the Dalian native got the ball. Fei Yu made a diagonal pass from the right, He Yupeng shook his head and attacked the goal. Zhang Lu blocked the ball on the goal line. 1 minute later, Shenzu counterattacked, Alessandrini shot low with his right foot in front of the penalty area, Wu Yan fell to the ground and saved the ball from the baseline. At the end of the first half, both sides scored a goalless draw.

Change sides to fight again. In the 46th minute, Alessandrini won a free kick in the frontcourt, Mi Haolun made a quick serve, and Achim Peng got the ball obliquely in the penalty area, and the ball missed the far post. In the 47th minute, Song Zhiwei, who had just come off the bench for 2 minutes, made a big tackle and got a yellow card. In the 50th minute, Manzocchi, who came off the bench, took the ball with his back and moved to the right. Shangyin made a pass from the corner of the penalty area. Manzocchi headed the ball for the top. Lin Liangming, who was lying in ambush at the back post, headed the ball into the goal. Dalian people took the lead 1-0. After scoring the goal, Lin Liangming raised the jersey of the recently deceased Dalian star Xiao Wang Tao.

In the 54th minute, Achim Peng stopped the ball on the left line and heel and got rid of the defending player. He made an oblique pass to the top of the penalty area. In the 60th minute, Achim Peng forcibly broke through Lin Longchang’s defense head-on, shot low in the penalty area, and the ball was blocked by Wu Yan’s legs and bounced onto the crossbar. In the 64th minute, Ye Lijiang cut in and sent a straight pass, Alexandrini shot low in the penalty area, and the ball was blocked by Wu Yan, but the referee whistled to signal that Alexandrini was offside.

In the 71st minute, Fei Yu took a corner kick from the right to the middle, Lin Liangming headed the ball to ferry, and Mamba easily pushed a shot in front of the goal, and the Dalian natives extended their lead 2-0. In the 74th minute, Manzocchi, who had played for less than 30 minutes, was injured and could not hold on, and was replaced by Wang Yaopeng. In the 78th minute, Alessandrini expressed dissatisfaction with the penalty on the court and threw the ball in anger and received a yellow card. In the 89th minute, Wang Yongpo’s right corner kicked to the back point, and Yang Boyu headed the goal and missed the right post. In the end, Shenzhen Football 0-2 Dalian.

Shenzhen team lineup (4411): 1-Zhang Lu; 25-Mi Haolun (70’26-Yuan Mincheng), 11-Zhang Yuan, 27-Yang Boyu, 2-Ye Lijiang (U23); 16-Zheng Dalun (62’29- Gao Lin), 28-Li Yuanyi (79’34-Xiahezhati (U23)), 14-Zhang Yuan, 38-Sun Ke (62’39-Wang Yongpo); 10-Alexandrini; 7- Achim Peng;

Substitutes: 24- Dong Chunyu, 3- Jin Qiang, 6- Pei Shuai, 13- Xu Haofeng (U23), 19- Xu Yue (U23), 20- Liu Yue, 23- Wu Xingyu (U23), 26- Yuan Mincheng, 29-Gao Lin, 33-Du Yuezheng (U23), 34-Xiahezhati (U23), 39-Wang Yongpo;

Dalian’s lineup (4231): 30-Wu Yan; 11-Sun Guowen, 14-Huang Jiahui (U23), 2-Lin Longchang, 18-He Yupeng (U23); 31-Lu Peng, 28-Fei Yu;7-Lin Liangming (90+1’21-Gui Zihan (U23)), 10-Tesonev (46’33-Song Zhiwei), 23-Shang Yin (65’17-Mamba); 39-Yan Xiangchuang (46’45-Mann) Zoki (74’13-Wang Yaopeng));

Substitutes: 1-Zhang Chong, 3-Shan Pengfei, 6-Wang Xianjun(U23), 13-Wang Yaopeng, 17-Mamba, 21-Gui Zihan(U23), 24-Liu Le, 25-Feng Zeyuan(U23) , 26-Cui Mingan, 33-Song Zhiwei, 38-Lu Zhuoyi (U23), 45-Manzoki.

Yellow card: Shenzu: 78′ Alexandrini; Dalian people: 21′ He Yupeng, 47′ Song Zhiwei, 84′ Fei Yu. Referee: Zhen Wei.





