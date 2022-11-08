China Daily, November 8th. In recent years, China has been committed to strengthening the construction of global information infrastructure, deepening international exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and promoting the building of a community of shared future in cyberspace.

As a platform aimed at narrowing the digital divide and promoting global governance in cyberspace, the World Internet Conference has been held for eight consecutive sessions since 2014. The 2022 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit will kick off on November 9 in Wuzhen, Zhejiang Province. There will be nearly 2,000 representatives from governments, international organizations, industry institutions, Internet companies, and university think tanks from more than 120 countries and regions. Conduct offline or online exchanges to provide wisdom and suggestions for the construction of a community of shared future in cyberspace; there will also be dozens of high-level representatives of foreign governments to conduct in-depth exchanges on hot topics of common concern.

This summit is the ninth international Internet event held in Wuzhen. Wuzhen has witnessed the rapid development of the Internet, innovative ideas in cyberspace and the achievements of cutting-edge Internet technologies.

At the 2nd World Internet Conference held in 2015, General Secretary Xi Jinping first proposed to the world to “build a community with a shared future in cyberspace”: “Cyberspace is a common space for human activities, and the future and destiny of cyberspace should be jointly controlled by all countries in the world. All countries should strengthen communication, expand consensus, deepen cooperation, and jointly build a community with a shared future in cyberspace.”

On October 31, at the press conference of the 2022 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit, Ren Xianliang, secretary general of the World Internet Conference, said that in recent years, the conference has released concept documents, action initiatives and other public products around the main line of building a community of shared future in cyberspace. Continuously enhance the awareness of the international community’s community of shared destiny in cyberspace.

Ren Xianliang said that in the past ten years, China has achieved world-renowned achievements in various fields such as political economy, science and technology, and the Internet of Things. The Internet is the most dynamic field in the current era. It is the common responsibility of the international community to develop, use and manage the Internet well to make the Internet better benefit mankind. It is also the inevitable logic of the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind in the field of international social networking.

Ren Xianliang said that the international organization of the World Internet Conference will adhere to the principle of multilateral participation and multi-party participation, and actively cooperate with various entities such as governments, Internet companies, technical communities, non-governmental organizations, and individual citizens to promote the establishment of a multilateral, democratic and transparent global The Internet governance system promotes the international community to share the development dividends of the information age, contributes China‘s strength to jointly promote the building of a community of shared destiny in cyberspace, and better contributes to the development of the global Internet.

Reviewing efforts to implement the initiative, Qi Xiaoxia, director of the International Cooperation Bureau of the Cyberspace Administration of China, recalled the efforts to implement the initiative at a series of press conferences on the theme of “China This Decade” held in August, “We have signed agreements with relevant authorities in Indonesia, Thailand and other countries on cybersecurity. According to the memorandum of cooperation, we have established partnerships with 274 cybersecurity emergency response organizations in 81 countries and regions. We actively carry out international exchanges and cooperation in the field of data to promote the safe and free flow of data across borders.”

At the same time, Qi Xiaoxia said that the Chinese government calls on the whole world to take the responsibility of building a community of shared future in cyberspace through in-depth participation in international activities such as the United Nations Internet Governance Forum and the Internet Roundtable in the United Kingdom.

She said that China and the international community are committed to bridging the digital divide, helping developing countries improve broadband access, and holding the APEC Digital Poverty Reduction Seminar has made positive contributions to poverty eradication in the Asia-Pacific region. China and UNICEF jointly released a report, carried out international cooperation on the safety of minors online, and continued to make positive contributions to the implementation of the United Nations’ 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

