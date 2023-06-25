Top search! I have to take a rest again, this time it’s “eight to seven”! _ Oriental Fortune Network

The Dragon Boat Festival holiday just ended,#Tune off#The topic rushed to the top of the hot search today.

After the Dragon Boat Festival,Need to work for 6 consecutive days,Many people yelled that it was too much.

And the last small long holiday of this year, the Mid-Autumn Festival and the National Day, will not be closed before the festival.8 days off in a row,but at least after the festivalYou have to work 7 days in a row.

Mid-Autumn Festival, National DayHoliday datedetailed arrangementAs follows↓↓↓

This year’s Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday “fit”,From September 29th to October 6th,A total of 8 days of holidays,Forming an 8-day Super Golden Week,but after the festivalWork on October 7th and October 8th,Need to work 7 consecutive days.

In this regard, netizens have expressed that they have something to say. On June 25, Wei Xiaoan, president of the Leisure and Vacation Branch of the China Tourism Association, said in an interview that after the May Day holiday this year, there is actually only one day off, and everyone is generally dissatisfied. , This situation will definitely be adjusted, and it has not fully played the role of letting everyone rest.

Screenshot of the interview video (Source: Julang Sight)

He said that China‘s holiday system is called115-day holiday system,In addition to weekends and weekends, nearly 1/3 of the 365 days a year is on vacation. This structure is not too small in terms of total time, and it is at a medium level internationally.What is currently lacking is the implementation of statutory holidays.

Screenshot of the interview video (Source: Julang Sight)

What do you think about this? Are you looking forward to the next holiday? Welcome to the comment area to chat.

Article source: China Fund News

Original title: Hot Search No. 1! It’s going to be another day off, this time it’s “eight to seven”!

